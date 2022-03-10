World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Ukraine Peace Flotilla On Its Way With Call To Freeze Oligarch Assets

Thursday, 10 March 2022, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

The "Ukraine Peace Flotilla" set sail from Auckland this morning with "No War" banners flying.

Before sailing, Greenpeace Aotearoa programme director Niamh O’Flynn said: "Today we depart Tamaki Makaurau for Helena Bay in the far north. We sail to join the peace flotilla heading to the luxury retreat of Alexander Abramov, and there we will renew our call for sanctions against the billionaire oligarchs with ties to Putin’s regime."

"If we want to dismantle the power behind this military aggression in Ukraine, then we have to cut off the money behind the Putin regime and those who have influence over him.

"We support the bill passed unanimously through parliament last night which empowers sanctions on the oligarchs behind President Putin, and one of those oligarchs is Alexander Abramov."

"If the Government’s new sanctions law is going to mean something, Abramov’s assets must be frozen immediately."

On March 5th, Greenpeace Aotearoa called on the Government to freeze the assets of Russian oligarchs in New Zealand.

