World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

An Urgent Bid To Help The Children Of Tonga

Friday, 11 March 2022, 2:16 pm
Press Release: UNICEF NZ

New Zealand chef Robert Oliver MNZM is joining forces with UNICEF Aotearoa for a money-can’t-buy charity auction for Tonga.

The To Tonga With Love auction kicks off on Trade Me on March 11. It includes a $30,000 solar system from Lightforce installed by Tongan-born ex-All Black Charles Riechelmann, a costume worn by Academy Award winning actress Marisa Tomei in the latest Spider-Man film, a private banquet and opera evening with performers including Pene Pati of SOL3 MIO, and 5 FUNKO figures signed by Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard from the new Jurassic World Movie, amongst other auction items.

Two months on from the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcanic eruption which triggered a tsunami, children and families are still reeling from the devastating impacts.

“We cannot forget Tonga. After a disaster of this scale, we know that the complex needs of communities are ongoing and require significant support. This has literally rocked their world and everything in it,” says Robert Oliver.

To Tonga With Love was created as a message of support to the children and families of Tonga whose lives have been impacted. My friends and I have a shared vision to help our neighbouring whānau in Tonga and show them that we’re in this for the long haul. We are calling on Aotearoa to get behind us by bidding on this life-changing auction.”

The South Pacific is close to Oliver’s heart. The chef, author and TV presenter was raised in Fiji and Samoa and has spent a lot of time in Tonga as part of his mission to promote local, healthy food in the pacific.

All proceeds from the charity auction will go to UNICEF Aotearoa’s appeal for Tonga, which is supporting communities to build back better. This includes helping strengthen household sanitation and hygiene, and providing psychological support to help children recover from the trauma.

Other To Tonga With Love auction items include a personalised felted item from Kiwi comedian Chris Parker, a cooking course at state-of-the-art Le Cordon Bleu New Zealand, a FaceTime with top chef Sid Sahrawat of the renowned Sid at The French Café, and a keynote address from Robert Oliver at your event.

UNICEF Pacific Representative Jonathan Veitch says children are particularly vulnerable after crises.

“Many children still need help processing the trauma from the volcanic eruption and UNICEF and partners are supporting on-going psychological first aid. Recreational kits distributed recently to Tongatapu island are giving children the opportunity to play again, and another 41 will be shipped to Ha’apai schools as soon as inter-island boat operations resume,” says Veitch.

The start to the new school year was delayed due to the damage to schools and ash blanketing the country. In much of the country, schools have still not reopened due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak and associated lockdowns, which further increases the need for psychological first aid for children across the country.

“The eruption and tsunami were sudden, and the ramifications will be felt for months and potentially years to come. Now in collaboration with communities, the Government of Tonga and partners, UNICEF is helping communities to build back and strengthen sanitation and hygiene services,” adds Veitch.

In the aftermath of the eruption, UNICEF shipped 44 metric tonnes of emergency supplies including water, sanitation and hygiene kits, liquid detergents, jerry cans, buckets, temporary learning spaces, and early childhood development (ECD) and recreational kits for children.

UNICEF is now working with the Ministry of Education and Training (MET) to fast track the distribution of Education in Emergencies (EiE) supplies, including 50 water, sanitation and hygiene kits for the most-affected schools. UNICEF is also planning with MET to prepare for safe school reopening where needed.

In addition, a nutrition screening programme in areas affected by the volcanic eruption and tsunami is currently being planned.

UNICEF Aotearoa CEO Michelle Sharp says the charity is extremely grateful to Robert Oliver and his friends for their generous support.

“Supporting children, families and communities in Tonga would not have been possible without generous supporters and partners from around Aotearoa.”

“Funds raised from the To Tonga With Love charity auction will help us reach children living in remote islands like Ha’apai and Eua to return to normal life rapidly with more resilient communities for the future,” says Sharp.

The To Tonga With Love charity auction will be live on the UNICEF Aotearoa Trade Me store on Friday March 11. Auction items will be live for 10 days.

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/stores/UNICEF-Aotearoa

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UNICEF NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: Ukraine War Now ‘Apocalyptic’ Humanitarians Warn, In Call For Safe Access
On day 13 of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and amid rising numbers of civilian casualties, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday repeated her ceasefire call, with humanitarians on the ground describing conditions as increasingly “apocalyptic”... More>>



UN: South Sudan Marks Milestone Amid Stalled Progress, Spreading Violence
South Sudan’s unity government marked its two-year anniversary against a backdrop of stalled constitutional progress and ongoing cycles of community violence – often fuelled by political groups and armed militias – the senior UN official in the country told the Security Council on Monday... More>>


Ukraine Crisis: UN Agencies Support Rising Tide Of Refugees
The number of people fleeing the Russian onslaught in Ukraine surpassed 874,000 as of Wednesday morning New York time, data from the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, has revealed. ..
More>>


Belarus: UN Report Details Scale And Patterns Of Human Rights Violations Committed With Impunity
The fundamental human rights of tens of thousands of people in Belarus have been violated and the lives of countless others negatively affected by the Government’s continued crackdown on opponents... More>>


UN: Without Climate Action, Extreme Weather Will Trigger Global Humanitarian Needs
The impact of extreme weather on Madagascar is an example of the “runaway humanitarian needs” the world will face, unless it takes action to tackle the climate crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday... More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 