World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Strong Women Athletes Gather To Compete In Nagoya Women’s Marathon For The World’s Biggest Marathon First Prize

Sunday, 13 March 2022, 6:18 am
Press Release: Nagoya Womens Marathon

Growing attention to the historic race where the sport of the marathon will offer its highest first prize for women rather than men

In advance of the much-anticipated race scheduled for this Sunday, March 13, the Nagoya Women’s Marathon held a pre-race press conference for the invited elite athletes today in Nagoya, Japan.

“I chose (to run) the Nagoya Women’s Marathon because Japan is a nice place. The environment is good, and as women, we have to encourage ourselves and do better. I want to run a nice race at PB (personal best),” said World Marathon Champion (2019) and Chicago Marathon Champion (2021) Ruth Chepngetich. Her competitor and Tokyo Marathon Champion (2020) Lonah Chemtai Salpeter commented “I’m happy to be here. It’s my first time and I hope to do my best on Sunday. And I wish all the ladies all the best,” and when asked about pre-race training, she added “My training was good. I was in Kenya for eight weeks, so I’m ready for Sunday. I’m trusting my training.” Challenging Chepngetich and Salpeter from Japan, Tokyo 2020 Olympian in the 10,000m and the two-time second-place finisher of the Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2017 and 2020, Yuka Ando said “I’m excited to run with such strong and wonderful athletes. I want to try my best to see how far I can go and aim for victory as a challenger.”

In addition to the top elite athletes, the Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2022 will host general runners residing in Japan. Unfortunately, non-elite runners who live outside Japan will not be able to participate in the race on-site due to the Japanese government’s border restrictions over the Omicron variant and have been asked to join the virtual event, the Nagoya Women’s Online Marathon 2022. All finishers, including those who complete the virtual race, will be presented the famous and popular finish prize of the Nagoya Women’s Marathon, including a Tiffany & Co. pendant and a New Balance T-shirt.

Since this year, the first prize for the Nagoya Women's Marathon has become the largest in the world for marathon running: US$250,000. All eyes are on who will be the first female athlete in marathon history to win the highest prize money. The race will be streamed live for free to 33 countries and regions (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Brunei, Cambodia, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, Kenya, Macau, Malaysia, Mexico, Monaco, Myanmar, Namibia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, United Kingdom, and United States of America) on the race’s official website at https://womens-marathon.nagoya/en/broadcast.php. Stay tuned for the race start at 9:10 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022, Japanese time!

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Nagoya Womens Marathon on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: Ukraine War Now ‘Apocalyptic’ Humanitarians Warn, In Call For Safe Access
On day 13 of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and amid rising numbers of civilian casualties, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday repeated her ceasefire call, with humanitarians on the ground describing conditions as increasingly “apocalyptic”... More>>



UN: South Sudan Marks Milestone Amid Stalled Progress, Spreading Violence
South Sudan’s unity government marked its two-year anniversary against a backdrop of stalled constitutional progress and ongoing cycles of community violence – often fuelled by political groups and armed militias – the senior UN official in the country told the Security Council on Monday... More>>


Ukraine Crisis: UN Agencies Support Rising Tide Of Refugees
The number of people fleeing the Russian onslaught in Ukraine surpassed 874,000 as of Wednesday morning New York time, data from the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, has revealed. ..
More>>


Belarus: UN Report Details Scale And Patterns Of Human Rights Violations Committed With Impunity
The fundamental human rights of tens of thousands of people in Belarus have been violated and the lives of countless others negatively affected by the Government’s continued crackdown on opponents... More>>


UN: Without Climate Action, Extreme Weather Will Trigger Global Humanitarian Needs
The impact of extreme weather on Madagascar is an example of the “runaway humanitarian needs” the world will face, unless it takes action to tackle the climate crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday... More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 