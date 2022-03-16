Detailed Schedule For MENA Climate Week 2022 Available

UN Climate Change News, 15 March 2022 –The first-ever Middle East and North Africa Climate Week in Dubai (28-31 March) is shaping up to be a major climate action event for the MENA region. With less than two weeks to the event, ministers and other high-level participants have confirmed they will attend along with key representatives of the UN and other multilateral agencies, cities, regions, the private sector, youth and civil society.

The MENACW 2022 Event Programme is now available, reflecting a variety of topics ranging from ways to deal with water scarcity caused by climate change to scaling up renewable energy and mainstreaming the green economic recovery in the Arab region.

High-level participation currently includes UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment HE Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, along with other ministers from 12 countries in the region. Other high-level participants are HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa and the High-Level Climate Champions for COP26 and COP27, Nigel Topping and Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin.

The meeting will kick off with a ministerial segment including two round table discussions and one session on each of the three MENACW 2022 themes, opening opportunities to collaborate and advance climate action in the MENA region.

MENACW 2022 discussions will explore a) resilience against climate risks b) the transition to a low-emission economy and c) regional collaboration to solve pressing global challenges.

This is a key opportunity to advance implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement and the COP26 Glasgow Climate Pact adopted last November and build momentum towards COP27 in Egypt.

The Event Programme will help participants choose from more than 100 thematic sessions, side events or action hub sessions. More than 20 side events will also be delivered virtually to allow for even more participation.

Interested participants should register for MENACW 2022 as soon as possible. An Information Note has been published to provide guidance on travel and accommodation. Register at the MENACW 2022 Registration site to join the event and the conversation.

About MENACW 2022 and the Regional Climate Weeks in 2022

MENACW 2022 is hosted by the Government of the United Arab Emirates – Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). The event is organized in collaboration with core partners UN Climate Change, UN Development Programme, UN Environment Programme and the World Bank Group. Partners based in MENA include the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the League of Arab States (LAS) Secretariat, and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (UNESCWA).

MENACW 2022 is part of the Regional Climate Weeks 2022 series, with meetings scheduled in Latin America and the Caribbean (LACCW 2022), Asia-Pacific (APCW 2022) and Africa (ACW 2022). More details on the full series of Regional Climate Weeks are coming soon.

