World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Solidarity With Ukraine

Thursday, 17 March 2022, 6:56 am
Press Release: ITUC

The ITUC and ETUC, with their Belgian affiliates, have rallied at the headquarters of the European Union in solidarity with Ukraine, in protest at the invasion and destruction by Vladimir Putin’s military and in support of welcoming all refugees. 

“Today, we and trade unions in many other parts of the world showed our solidarity with the people of Ukraine and our clear message that all refugees are welcome, wherever they come from,” ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow told the crowd.

“We reiterate our total condemnation of Putin’s war and his killing machine targeting civilians and bringing destruction to large parts of the country.

“We thank all those trade union members and others who are showing their solidarity in public and by donating to humanitarian appeals to support people in Ukraine and those who have had to flee their homeland.

“Trade unions in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries are doing incredible humanitarian work and we salute all those involved. We also stand with those inside Russia who have shown the courage to oppose the war, at great risk to themselves,” added Sharan Burrow. 

ETUC General Secretary Luca Visentini also addressed the demonstration: “Trade unions all over the world stand for peace and democracy. We want this horrible war to be stopped immediately.

“It is not enough to see a few leaders picking up the phone to call Putin. That’s important but we want stronger, more ambitious diplomatic action to demand a ceasefire and start real negotiations for peace.

“The European Union has not done enough. They have to stand up and make their voice heard. They cannot just discuss a European defence strategy. We want to see a European peace strategy. We want to see leaders take a lead, sit down with Putin and stop the war.”

The leaders of the three Belgian affiliates of the ITUC and ETUC addressed the rally, along with representatives from the European Transport Workers’ Federation, the European Economic and Social Committee and a speaker from civil society group “Promote Ukraine”.  Audio messages from the ITUC’s Ukraine affiliates FPU and KVPU were also delivered at the rally.

Click here to contribute to the ITUC public fundraising appeal for humanitarian support for Ukrainians.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: Russian Attacks On Civilian Targets In Ukraine Could Be A War Crime
The UN rights office, OHCHR, reiterated deep concern on Friday at the increasing number of civilian casualties in Ukraine following the Russian invasion which began on 24 February, before issuing a reminder to Moscow that any targeting of non-combatants could be a war crime...
More>>


UN: Ukraine War Now ‘Apocalyptic’ Humanitarians Warn, In Call For Safe Access
On day 13 of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and amid rising numbers of civilian casualties, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday repeated her ceasefire call, with humanitarians on the ground describing conditions as increasingly “apocalyptic”... More>>



UN: South Sudan Marks Milestone Amid Stalled Progress, Spreading Violence
South Sudan’s unity government marked its two-year anniversary against a backdrop of stalled constitutional progress and ongoing cycles of community violence – often fuelled by political groups and armed militias – the senior UN official in the country told the Security Council on Monday... More>>

Belarus: UN Report Details Scale And Patterns Of Human Rights Violations Committed With Impunity
The fundamental human rights of tens of thousands of people in Belarus have been violated and the lives of countless others negatively affected by the Government’s continued crackdown on opponents... More>>


UN: Without Climate Action, Extreme Weather Will Trigger Global Humanitarian Needs
The impact of extreme weather on Madagascar is an example of the “runaway humanitarian needs” the world will face, unless it takes action to tackle the climate crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday... More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 