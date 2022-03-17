World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Leaked Proposal On WTO COVID-19 Monopolies A Small Step But More Needed For Equitable Global Access

Thursday, 17 March 2022, 10:41 am
Press Release: AFTINET

After 18 months of talks, a leaked document proposing a deal between the United States, the European Union, South Africa and India that claims to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines for developing countries reveals some positive steps. But advocates say more is needed to address the inequity resulting in only 4% of people in low -income countries having had two vaccine doses, and even less access to new treatments. Under the leaked proposal, access to treatments and tests would not be included, but would be considered only after another six months’ delay.

Under World Trade Organisation (WTO) intellectual property rules, a few pharmaceutical companies control the supplies and prices of these lifesaving medicines, and have sold most vaccines and treatments to rich countries.

The original proposal from India and South Africa, supported by 100 of 164 WTO member governments, would temporarily waive WTO rules for all intellectual property monopolies on COVID19 vaccines, treatments and tests. This would enable a vast increase in production at affordable prices that is needed to triple-vaccinate the world, treat those with the disease, and prevent the spread of new variants. This has been strongly opposed by the EU, while the US has supported a waiver for vaccines only.

The proposed compromise is not yet a done deal as it must be approved by the WTO Intellectual Property Rights Council and the WTO General Council. Advocates have welcomed the acknowledgement that some WTO patent rules need to change. But they want more change to ensure that global access to both vaccines and treatments is achieved in practice.

They will write to the Australian government in more detail to ask that it support

  • Inclusion of treatments and tests in addition to vaccines
  • The waiver should apply to not only to patents, but to all knowledge and technology transfer need to enable increased production in developing countries

Dr Patricia Ranald, Convener of the Australian Fair Trade and Investment Network (AFTINET), said: “We welcome the admission that WTO rules need to change. But these are baby steps which still protect the interests of pharmaceutical companies rather than saving lives. Three million have died since Omicron variant, and millions more will die unless the Australian and other governments insist on a full waiver for vaccines, tests and treatments.”

Associate Professor Deborah Gleeson, spokesperson for the Public Health Association of Australia (PHAA), said: “Finally some progress seems to have been made at the WTO after almost 18 months of inaction. But the proposed compromise is so limited and flawed that it risks being completely unworkable. To get the pandemic under control, we need a waiver of monopoly rights that can be used by any country, for any health product and technology and for all types of intellectual property that can prevent access. It’s well past time to get this right.”

Tom Reddington, Subregional Secretary for Public Services International (Oceania), said: “Frontline health workers in Vanuatu are gravely concerned about the arrival of COVID-19 community transmission over the last week. They lack basic consumables, personal protective equipment, tests, and treatments. Australia must stop dragging its feet and support a meaningful TRIPS waiver at the WTO to suspend intellectual property rules on COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments to increase global supply. Yesterday’s proposal won’t help health workers in Pacific Island countries.”

Katherine Tu, Head of Policy and Campaigns at ActionAid Australia, said: “It has been two years since the beginning of the pandemic. We have another new COVID-19 Omicron BA.2 subvariant, and these will keep coming if rich countries keep stalling on a comprehensive waiver that goes beyond vaccines. Women and communities in developing countries are urgently counting on countries like Australia to show global leadership. We can’t keep failing them.”

Ry Atkinson, Strategic Campaigner at Amnesty International Australia said: "This compromise is an acknowledgement that despite the lies continuously peddled by big pharma, business as usual isn't going to get us out of this crisis. But it is a compromise, and the reality is that it doesn't go far enough. We need a waiver that includes technology transfers and treatments, as the co-sponsors of the original waiver intended. Governments advocating for anything less are selling the world short."

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from AFTINET on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 




UN: Yemen Facing ‘Outright Catastrophe’ Over Rising Hunger
Yemen’s already dire hunger crisis is “teetering on the edge of outright catastrophe”, UN agency chiefs said on Monday, as new data analysis from the war-ravaged country indicated potentially record food insecurity... More>>


UN: Russian Attacks On Civilian Targets In Ukraine Could Be A War Crime
The UN rights office, OHCHR, reiterated deep concern on Friday at the increasing number of civilian casualties in Ukraine following the Russian invasion which began on 24 February, before issuing a reminder to Moscow that any targeting of non-combatants could be a war crime...
More>>


UN: Ukraine War Now ‘Apocalyptic’ Humanitarians Warn, In Call For Safe Access
On day 13 of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and amid rising numbers of civilian casualties, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday repeated her ceasefire call, with humanitarians on the ground describing conditions as increasingly “apocalyptic”... More>>

Belarus: UN Report Details Scale And Patterns Of Human Rights Violations Committed With Impunity
The fundamental human rights of tens of thousands of people in Belarus have been violated and the lives of countless others negatively affected by the Government’s continued crackdown on opponents... More>>


UN: Without Climate Action, Extreme Weather Will Trigger Global Humanitarian Needs
The impact of extreme weather on Madagascar is an example of the “runaway humanitarian needs” the world will face, unless it takes action to tackle the climate crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday... More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 