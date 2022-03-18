World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Bangladesh: New Evidence Of Systematic Violations Of Workers’ Rights Exposes Inaction Of Government

Friday, 18 March 2022, 6:44 am
Press Release: ITUC

New evidence of violations of workers’ rights in Bangladesh in three major economic sectors – the ready-made garment, shipbreaking, and leather sectors – reveals the impact of government inaction on the lives of working people.

The report, released ahead of the government’s latest progress report to the ILO Governing Body next week, shows the human face of a government’s failure to put in place labour protections.

Interviews with workers in October and November 2021 show the systematic violations of rights, exposing:

  • unfair labour practices;
  • anti-union discrimination;
  • unsafe workplaces;
  • violence against workers; and
  • non-payment of wages and benefits.

Workers do not have a safe complaints mechanism, and calling for grievances to be resolved often results in verbal and physical abuse from the employer and dismissal.

“Obstruction and refusal by the government of Bangladesh to improve conditions put workers’ lives at risk. Every day they delay on commitments to reform, another worker and the worker’s family feel the pain of inaction.

“As the government of Bangladesh prepares to update the ILO Governing Body on the progress of reform, anti-union discrimination, wage discrimination and unsafe working conditions continue to be reported in three of the country’s largest employment sectors – the ready-made garment, shipbreaking and leather (tannery) sectors,” said Sharan Burrow.

Biplob, a 40-year-old ready-made-garment worker, was one of eleven union members blindfolded and kidnapped days after union registration was obtained; the kidnapping was an attempt to intimidate workers in the newly formed union.

Shampa, 27, was threatened with dismissal when she asked for maternity benefits that were promised to her.

Zaman, a 49-year-old leather worker, reported that workers laid off during the pandemic got their jobs back but they are no longer on permanent contracts.

The ITUC is calling on the government of Bangladesh to:

  • improve job security;
  • uphold the right to freedom of association and collective bargaining;
  • introduce a national minimum wage;
  • make workplaces safe; and
  • eliminate harassment, discrimination and abuse against women workers.

“The government of Bangladesh must immediately set up a transparent and effective monitoring mechanism for the implementation of the ILO road map and meaningfully consult with tripartite constituents on all the action points,” said Sharan Burrow.

The ITUC has identified ten areas of inaction by the Bangladeshi government against which it must report progress in March 2022.

  1. Where tripartite monitoring or consultative committees were to be set up, the conditions precedent for meaningful and productive consultations or effective monitoring were non-existent, including a published schedule of meetings, meeting notices, list of issues and relevant briefing documents.
  2. Occupational health and safety modalities for the export processing zones have not been adopted, and the EPZ authorities still have power over labour inspectors and OSH officers, contrary to ILO Convention 81 and in the face of reports of occupational injuries and deaths.
  3. Labour inspection systems are not adequately resourced, and sufficient personnel have not been recruited.
  4. Independent unions are still denied registration and are discriminated against.
  5. No steps have been taken to address anti-union discrimination, unfair labour practices and violence against workers.
  6. There is no database for complaints of anti-union discrimination, unfair labour practices and attacks against unions.
  7. A long backlog of labour disputes remains, with growing complaints of corruption and injustice regarding the judiciary.
  8. There is growing intolerance by the security forces for the exercise of trade union rights and activities.
  9. The police and other security forces have not been held accountable for the attacks during the Ashulia demonstrations of 2016 and 2019, and the government has failed to institute an independent inquiry as recommended by the ILO Committee on Freedom of Association.
  10. No mechanism has been established to provide regular information to workers on their rights and on how to lodge complaints and access legal support in case of violations.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 




UN: Yemen Facing ‘Outright Catastrophe’ Over Rising Hunger
Yemen’s already dire hunger crisis is “teetering on the edge of outright catastrophe”, UN agency chiefs said on Monday, as new data analysis from the war-ravaged country indicated potentially record food insecurity... More>>


UN: Russian Attacks On Civilian Targets In Ukraine Could Be A War Crime
The UN rights office, OHCHR, reiterated deep concern on Friday at the increasing number of civilian casualties in Ukraine following the Russian invasion which began on 24 February, before issuing a reminder to Moscow that any targeting of non-combatants could be a war crime...
More>>


UN: Ukraine War Now ‘Apocalyptic’ Humanitarians Warn, In Call For Safe Access
On day 13 of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and amid rising numbers of civilian casualties, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday repeated her ceasefire call, with humanitarians on the ground describing conditions as increasingly “apocalyptic”... More>>

Belarus: UN Report Details Scale And Patterns Of Human Rights Violations Committed With Impunity
The fundamental human rights of tens of thousands of people in Belarus have been violated and the lives of countless others negatively affected by the Government’s continued crackdown on opponents... More>>


UN: Without Climate Action, Extreme Weather Will Trigger Global Humanitarian Needs
The impact of extreme weather on Madagascar is an example of the “runaway humanitarian needs” the world will face, unless it takes action to tackle the climate crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday... More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 