World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Niue Confirms More Positive Covid-19 Cases

Thursday, 24 March 2022, 9:36 am
Press Release: Government Of Niue

Alofi, Niue – 22 March 2022 – Tonight the Government of Niue (GON) announced it has now detected four cases of COVID-19 which were picked up at the border before entering the island.

In total, Niue has now detected 5 positive cases at the Border being 4 active cases and 1 historical case that has now recovered but is still in MIQ.

The Premier of Niue, Hon. Dalton Tagelagi says these four new cases arrived on Monday 21 March 2022 flight from New Zealand as part of a group of 38 passengers who all tested negative prior to departure but was detected at Niue’s border. Two children on the flight were not tested beforehand as both are under the age of 3 and are asymptomatic.

“The four positive cases which are asymptomatic have been informed and are currently in isolation in a MIQ quarantine facility and will be monitored very closely by Niue’s health officials. Our understanding at this stage is that the four positive cases are double vaccinated and boosted and had returned a negative PCR test 72 hours and RATs prior to boarding their flight from New Zealand,” says Premier Tagelagi.

All other passengers have returned a negative COVID test but will be monitored and retested on Day 3 as per Niue’s testing protocols.

Premier Tagelagi adds that Niue announced yesterday its COVID-19 national alert codes have been updated and as of tonight the island will move to Alert Level YELLOW.

“The Government is moving to Alert Level YELLOW because our aim is to eliminate these four positive cases in MIQ. We ask the Niue public at this time to do the following:

· Practice and maintain good personal hygiene - regularly washing hands and coughing or sneezing into elbows

· If you start to experience any COVID symptoms, stay home and call Niue Foou Hospital

· Be prepared for changes in our alert levels and act fast if needed

· Stock up on PPE and other resources in preparation for any alert level change

· Keep up to date with official health and government information advisories.

GON reminds all residents of Niue that the best defence along with wearing a mask, is to use Rocksafe for contact tracing and to follow the health & safety guidelines above.

Any GON officials that are deemed to have come in close contact with the case are currently in isolation and will be closely monitored and tested according to Niue’s COVID protocol.

“We have already managed this virus with our first confirmed case in early March, and we will eliminate its spread by not letting it out of quarantine. We must all continue to be vigilant and do all the things asked of us as well as support each other at this time,” says Premier Tagelagi.

Niue’s National COVID Response team will move to Alert Level Code YELLOW, because Niue will aim to contain and eliminate the virus in quarantine.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Government Of Niue on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Fortify Rights: U.N. Member States: Acknowledge The Rohingya Genocide, Refer Myanmar To The International Criminal Court
United Nations Member States should publicly acknowledge the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar and ensure the U.N. Security Council refers the situation to the International Criminal Court...
More>>


UN: No Sign Of Ukraine Bioweapons Labs Says Disarmament Chief, After Further Russian Claims
The UN is not aware of any biological weapons programme being conducted in Ukraine, the Organization’s disarmament chief told the Security Council once more on Friday, responding to fresh allegations by the Russian Federation, that it had evidence to the contrary... More>>




UN: Yemen Facing ‘Outright Catastrophe’ Over Rising Hunger
Yemen’s already dire hunger crisis is “teetering on the edge of outright catastrophe”, UN agency chiefs said on Monday, as new data analysis from the war-ravaged country indicated potentially record food insecurity... More>>

Myanmar: Meaningful Action “Urgently Needed” To Stop Further Crimes Against Humanity

A report by the UN Human Rights Council has exposed the scale of the violence systematically used by the military junta in Myanmar since its takeover in February 2021... More>>


Belarus: UN Report Details Scale And Patterns Of Human Rights Violations Committed With Impunity
The fundamental human rights of tens of thousands of people in Belarus have been violated and the lives of countless others negatively affected by the Government’s continued crackdown on opponents... More>>


UN: Without Climate Action, Extreme Weather Will Trigger Global Humanitarian Needs
The impact of extreme weather on Madagascar is an example of the “runaway humanitarian needs” the world will face, unless it takes action to tackle the climate crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 