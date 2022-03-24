Niue Confirms More Positive Covid-19 Cases

Alofi, Niue – 22 March 2022 – Tonight the Government of Niue (GON) announced it has now detected four cases of COVID-19 which were picked up at the border before entering the island.

In total, Niue has now detected 5 positive cases at the Border being 4 active cases and 1 historical case that has now recovered but is still in MIQ.

The Premier of Niue, Hon. Dalton Tagelagi says these four new cases arrived on Monday 21 March 2022 flight from New Zealand as part of a group of 38 passengers who all tested negative prior to departure but was detected at Niue’s border. Two children on the flight were not tested beforehand as both are under the age of 3 and are asymptomatic.

“The four positive cases which are asymptomatic have been informed and are currently in isolation in a MIQ quarantine facility and will be monitored very closely by Niue’s health officials. Our understanding at this stage is that the four positive cases are double vaccinated and boosted and had returned a negative PCR test 72 hours and RATs prior to boarding their flight from New Zealand,” says Premier Tagelagi.

All other passengers have returned a negative COVID test but will be monitored and retested on Day 3 as per Niue’s testing protocols.

Premier Tagelagi adds that Niue announced yesterday its COVID-19 national alert codes have been updated and as of tonight the island will move to Alert Level YELLOW.

“The Government is moving to Alert Level YELLOW because our aim is to eliminate these four positive cases in MIQ. We ask the Niue public at this time to do the following:

· Practice and maintain good personal hygiene - regularly washing hands and coughing or sneezing into elbows

· If you start to experience any COVID symptoms, stay home and call Niue Foou Hospital

· Be prepared for changes in our alert levels and act fast if needed

· Stock up on PPE and other resources in preparation for any alert level change

· Keep up to date with official health and government information advisories.

GON reminds all residents of Niue that the best defence along with wearing a mask, is to use Rocksafe for contact tracing and to follow the health & safety guidelines above.

Any GON officials that are deemed to have come in close contact with the case are currently in isolation and will be closely monitored and tested according to Niue’s COVID protocol.

“We have already managed this virus with our first confirmed case in early March, and we will eliminate its spread by not letting it out of quarantine. We must all continue to be vigilant and do all the things asked of us as well as support each other at this time,” says Premier Tagelagi.

Niue’s National COVID Response team will move to Alert Level Code YELLOW, because Niue will aim to contain and eliminate the virus in quarantine.

© Scoop Media

