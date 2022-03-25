World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Ukraine: Urgent And Extra Support Needed For Separated And Unaccompanied Children, Says UN Child Rights Committee

Friday, 25 March 2022, 7:17 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (24 March 2022) – One month after the Russian Federation began its invasion of Ukraine, around one hundred children have been killed, thousands injured, and many more displaced or separated from their parents and family. The UN Child Rights Committee today asked States to provide core and integrated support to traumatised Ukrainian children, especially those who are unaccompanied. The Committee issued the following statement.

“Since the start of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine one month ago, the world has witnessed a child rights crisis on a massive scale. It is currently estimated that around 100 children have been killed and 1.5 million children have left the country to seek safety and protection. It is not possible to ascertain how many children have lost or been separated from their parents, siblings and other family members, but it is known the numbers are distressingly high.

These atrocities have demolished the foundations of the Ukrainian society including infrastructures for child protection, education and health. The consequences are irreparable, as the children in Ukraine are severely traumatised, the adverse impact of which will be borne by generations of Ukrainians to come.

In a statement issued earlier this month, the Child Rights Committee highlighted that the aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine is in violation of the fundamental rights enshrined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Bearing in mind that Ukraine has one of the largest numbers of children without parental care in Europe, the Committee is especially distraught because of the harm and suffering of these children and the risk they are facing inside and outside the Ukrainian borders. Children in institutions, children with disabilities and long-term illnesses, and those deprived of liberty are among the groups of children that have diverse and complex needs which must be met to ensure their life, survival and development, including a sense of security, continuity and stability. Additional concerns relate to Roma and other minority, stateless and/ undocumented children who are equally exposed.

While the Committee applauds the generous response of mostly European countries in receiving displaced families and children from Ukraine, it considers it to be of paramount importance that all children, including unaccompanied children, are cared for in a supportive community and family-based environment and in accordance with international standards of care. All children who are unaccompanied or separated need a core package of integrated social services, including healthcare, mental health and psychosocial support, nutrition, education, housing, financial support and legal aid, without discrimination. To this effect, States should develop national strategies for the inclusion of unaccompanied, asylum-seeking and refugee children into national child protection systems in a non-discriminatory manner.

The Committee urges the receiving States to take immediate measures to protect all unaccompanied and separated children who, due to their vulnerability, are inevitably at risk of trafficking, exploitation and abuse. The measures should include international and regional cooperation and coordination across borders for identification, registration and tracing of children with the aim of ensuring that no child is unaccounted for, and to enable and support family reunification, having the best interests of the child taken as a primary consideration.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN Treaty Bodies on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Ukraine War: Middle East Food Prices Soaring, As Donor Fatigue Kicks In, Security Council Hears
Amid growing donor fatigue and a brutal war in Ukraine that has diverted the world’s attention, the world must not forget millions of people in need across the Middle East and North Africa, the UN chief told the Security Council on Wednesday... More>>


Fortify Rights: U.N. Member States: Acknowledge The Rohingya Genocide, Refer Myanmar To The International Criminal Court
United Nations Member States should publicly acknowledge the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar and ensure the U.N. Security Council refers the situation to the International Criminal Court...
More>>


UN: No Sign Of Ukraine Bioweapons Labs Says Disarmament Chief, After Further Russian Claims
The UN is not aware of any biological weapons programme being conducted in Ukraine, the Organization’s disarmament chief told the Security Council once more on Friday, responding to fresh allegations by the Russian Federation, that it had evidence to the contrary... More>>



Niue: Confirms More Positive Covid-19 Cases
Tonight the Government of Niue (GON) announced it has now detected four cases of COVID-19 which were picked up at the border before entering the island... More>>

Myanmar: Meaningful Action “Urgently Needed” To Stop Further Crimes Against Humanity

A report by the UN Human Rights Council has exposed the scale of the violence systematically used by the military junta in Myanmar since its takeover in February 2021... More>>


Belarus: UN Report Details Scale And Patterns Of Human Rights Violations Committed With Impunity
The fundamental human rights of tens of thousands of people in Belarus have been violated and the lives of countless others negatively affected by the Government’s continued crackdown on opponents... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 