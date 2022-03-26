ITUC Warns Of Devasting Impacts Of Putin’s War Beyond The Borders Of Ukraine And Russia
The ITUC condemns Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine and calls for peace, democracy and dialogue.
The war is causing untold human suffering and destruction. More than 3.5 million people have fled the country in less than a month, bringing the total number of refugees in the world to nearly 25 million.
The ITUC salutes the humanitarian work of its Ukrainian affiliates and the work of unions in neighbouring countries to welcome refugees and help meet their needs.
The priority must be an immediate Russian ceasefire and withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukraine the negotiation of a just and durable peace. The needs of the people of Ukraine and the reconstruction of the country will be enormous.
Global impacts
Beyond Russia and Ukraine, Putin’s invasion is having global geopolitical and economic consequences and has exposed weaknesses in the multilateral system.
- A
worsening global jobs’ crisis: Dependence on
Russian oil and gas exports means that energy costs around
the world will increase even further and scarcity of some
other products will impact global supply chains in a range
of areas, putting jobs at risk. Employment levels have still
not returned even to pre-pandemic levels – in 2021 there
were 13 million fewer women in formal employment compared to
2019.
- Squeeze on
households: Both Russia and Ukraine are major
exporters of grain. Various countries are heavily dependent
on their exports of wheat, maize, other crops and cooking
oil. The rising cost of energy and food, with a
cost-of-living crisis already existing in many countries
prior to the invasion, will intensify as global supply chain
disruption in these and other commodities from the region
add to the pressure on households already struggling because
of low wages.
- Rising
insecurity: The new war in Europe and the failure
to keep peace in Africa, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and the
Middle East have exposed the need for an effective global
framework for common
security.
- Diversion of
finance: An increase in global military
expenditure, currently around US$2 trillion a year, will
divert vital finance away from crucial economic and social
needs and the funding of climate
action.
- Corporate greed:
Just four commodity trading companies, which control most of
the world’s trade in grain, made record profits last year
as economies began to open up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With profiteering by energy companies as well, corporate
greed must be not be allowed to cause even more insecurity
and poverty.
- A growing global refugee crisis: Refugee numbers in the world are increasing, with the total number nearing 25 million and tens of millions more displaced within their own countries.
“Governments need to act to stop profit-gouging from this crisis and, with the international financial Institutions, take urgent steps to extend social protection to the millions upon millions of people around the world who face hunger, even starvation, unaffordable energy prices and shortages of key supplies such as fertilizer.
“There are also growing concerns that much-needed aid to Ukraine will be at least partly taken from official development assistance intended for some of the world’s least wealthy countries.
“Putin’s invasion is a nightmare for those who face the daily reality of bullets, bombs and rockets, and it will have extremely damaging consequences worldwide, especially for the poorest and most vulnerable.
“Urgent action is needed and lessons about fossil fuel dependency, diversity in global supply chains and the other fault lines revealed by this war, including the absence of a multilateral framework for common security, must be learned and applied.
“Many governments implemented emergency measures at the start of the pandemic, which helped keep many out of poverty and kept economies afloat. Now, with the global impact of Putin’s was and with inflation increasing, protecting workers’ wages will be vital, as will be the creation of decent jobs.
“Governments will need to consider pricing policies and responses to the economic impacts of this war will need to focus particularly on those most in need,” said ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow.