UN Committee On Migrant Workers To Review Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde And Paraguay

GENEVA (25 March 2022) – The UN Committee on Migrant Workers (CMW) will hold its upcoming session from 28 March to 8 April, during which it will review Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde and Paraguay.

Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde and Paraguay are among the 57 States parties to the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families. They are required to undergo regular reviews by the Committee of 14 independent international experts on how they are implementing the Convention.

The Committee, which has received the respective country reports as well as submissions from national human rights institutions and non-governmental organisations, will discuss a range of issues in public dialogues with the three State delegations on the following dates:

Burkina Faso

30 March 15:00-18:00 (Geneva time)

31 March 10:00-13:00

Cabo Verde

31 March 15:00-17:00

1 April 10:00-12:00 and 15:00-17:00

Paraguay

4 April 15:00-18:00

5 April 10:00-13:00

All public dialogues will be broadcast live on UN Web TV. More information about the session, including reports submitted by the States and the full schedule of meetings, is available on the session page.

