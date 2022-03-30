World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Pints With Purpose: NZ Hospitality Venues Raising Funds For The Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal

Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 9:06 am
Press Release: Pints with Purpose

New Zealand Venue Co., parent company to some of NZ’s best-loved pubs, bars and venues, has announced it will donate $1 from selected pints and mocktails sold across its venues to the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal. Until the end of April, you can do your part in helping support the Red Cross’s humanitarian efforts to provide essentials such as shelter, water, food, medical supplies and other necessities to those affected by war in Ukraine.

Pints with Purpose - Dirty Little Secret

With more than 3 million people already displaced by the crisis, every little bit helps, so NZ Venue Co. are calling on Kiwis to band together in helping raise much needed funds for Ukrainians in their hour of need.

Participating venues include Wellington’s St Johns, Dirty Little Secret, Concrete, The Old Bailey, The Realm, Jack Hackett’s, The Cambridge, Turks, Four Kings and The Tote, as well as Auckland Viaduct hotspot Dr Rudi’s.

Find your applicable brew and where it can be pulled below:

  • Tiger – Dr Rudi’s, St Johns, Dirty Little Secret & Concrete
  • Export Gold – Turks & The Old Bailey
  • Macs Gold - The Realm, The Cambridge, Four Kings, Jack Hackett’s & The Tote

More information can be found here:

https://nzvenueco.nz/event/pints-with-purpose/

