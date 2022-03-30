World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New Building For Science At Scott Base

Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 9:32 am
Press Release: Antarctica New Zealand

Sir Edmund Hillary’s legacy lives on as the first piece of the new Scott Base infrastructure is installed in Antarctica.

The small but mighty building will support several science experiments, some of which have continued uninterrupted since 1957 when Sir Edmund Hillary and his team set up Scott Base.

Antarctica New Zealand Chief Executive, Sarah Williamson, says scientists at Scott Base are working to answer some of the world’s most important science questions.

“This research informs policies that will help plan, prepare for, and protect the future. After receiving the funding and the Government’s endorsement to proceed with the redevelopment in 2021, it’s fantastic to see progress on the ice already being made,” she says.

“The new long-term science building is a great step forward for the Scott Base Redevelopment,” she says.

Looking out towards Black and White Islands, the new building will house the latest model of a very sensitive radio receiver (nicknamed ‘ChlOE’) tuned to measure chlorine monoxide - a key compound in the destruction of ozone. Scott Base is only one of three sites in the world with such measurements, ideally situated beneath the annually occurring ozone hole.

The building will also provide data logging support and power to a number of other experiments in the area, including a weather station, seismic experiment, geophysical monitoring using Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), and the AARDDVARK experiment which measures space weather.

The new science building has been constructed to endure the hostile Antarctic environment of extreme winds and cold polar temperatures and is elevated to help manage snowdrift.

Scott Base Redevelopment Project Director, Jon Ager, says the new base is being designed to facilitate world-leading science and will better support local and deep-field science with improved efficiencies.

"Constructing the new base had the potential to impact some of the long-term science experiments, so we needed to move these with sufficient time to validate data collected in the new facilities. Antarctica New Zealand and members of the science community have been working in partnership to relocate these experiments, and we can’t wait to see the results of our work,” he says.

The building sailed south on the HMNZS Aotearoa on her maiden voyage to Antarctica, courtesy of the Royal New Zealand Navy.

The Chelsea Cucumber green building pays homage to the existing Scott Base which will be deconstructed and returned to New Zealand after the new base is up and running.

A new ChlOE instrument will be installed during the 2022/23 summer season, after the new long-term science building has been commissioned. The new and old ChlOE instruments will run in parallel for a period of time to allow for cross-calibration.

The new long-term science building was designed by Hugh Broughton Architects, WSP, Steensen Varming, Holmes Fire, and ACOR, and was built and installed by Leighs Construction with the support of the United States Antarctic Program.

Link to download: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/6zxo2w994zw8oj2/AABSdpBMJrDf5lgOfAQ091nca?dl=0

Video – credit Antarctica New Zealand / Anthony Powell

  • About the Scott Base Redevelopment
  • The redevelopment of Scott Base will replace the existing base with three interconnected buildings and upgrade the Ross Island wind farm.
  • The redevelopment will provide a safe, fit-for-purpose, environmentally sustainable scientific research base that will support New Zealand’s presence in the Ross Sea region of Antarctica for the next 50 years.
  • The new facility will be fitted with wet and dry laboratories, science workspaces, biosecurity facilities, event staging, and storage areas. There is also an external deck for testing equipment or preparing samples for shipments and a roof deck for science.
  • In Budget 2021, Antarctica New Zealand secured $344 million of funding to redevelop Scott Base and upgrade the Ross Island Wind Farm.
  • Construction is expected to commence once planning and design are finished in 2022.
  • The new base can accommodate up to 100 people and will consist of an accommodation, dining and welfare building, a science and management building, and an engineering and storage building.
  • It will be built in the same location as the existing base on Ross Island.
  • Find more information about the Project here

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Antarctica New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Ethiopia: Guterres Welcomes Tigray Humanitarian Ceasefire Agreement
The UN chief on Friday welcomed the declaration of an indefinite humanitarian truce on the part of the Ethiopian Government, and the commitment by forces in the Tigray region to comply with the immediate ceasefire, amid deep concern for the five million people who need emergency aid there...
More>>


UN: One Month Of War Leaves More Than Half Of Ukraine’s Children Displaced
A month since Russia invaded Ukraine, 4.3 million children – more than half of the country’s estimated 7.5 million child population – have been displaced, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday... More>>



Ukraine War: Middle East Food Prices Soaring, As Donor Fatigue Kicks In, Security Council Hears
Amid growing donor fatigue and a brutal war in Ukraine that has diverted the world’s attention, the world must not forget millions of people in need across the Middle East and North Africa, the UN chief told the Security Council on Wednesday... More>>




UN: Call For Unity In Security Council Over Latest DPR Korea Missile Test

The top UN political affairs official urged the Security Council on Friday to be united in its response to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch... More>>


Afghanistan: UN Experts Condemn Taliban Decision To Deny Girls Secondary Education
UN human rights experts* today condemned the decision by the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to postpone the resumption of schooling for girls above grade six, saying the announcement flies in the face of multiple assurances... More>>

Niue: Confirms More Positive Covid-19 Cases
Tonight the Government of Niue (GON) announced it has now detected four cases of COVID-19 which were picked up at the border before entering the island... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 