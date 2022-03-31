World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Sudan: De-facto Authority's Arbitrary Decisions Threaten Public Universities

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 7:52 pm
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva – Sudan’s leader of the Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant-General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, has decided to dissolve the boards of trustees of public universities and appoint 30 new directors and their deputies, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said Wednesday in a statement condemning the decision.

In a new arbitrary attack on the country's civil entities, Al-Burhan issued a decision on Tuesday to dissolve the boards of trustees of 30 Sudanese public universities. Hours later, he issued another decision dismissing and replacing the universities' directors.

Since the de facto authority has no legal authority under the 2019 Constitutional Document that allows it to dismiss university boards of trustees or dismiss their directors in this way, both decisions are unconstitutional.

The de facto authority’s interference in the work and structure of universities and academic institutions might have dire consequences on the educational process and international academic institutions' recognition of certificates from Sudanese academic institutions, as the integrity of administrations appointed by the de-facto authority might become questioned.

It is feared that the decision stemmed from retaliatory and punitive motives, as a number of the dissolved university councils had announced their rejection of the military coup and supported the ongoing protests. The University of Khartoum Council of Professors had also announced a strike demanding the amendment of wage structures and upholding the pay rise adopted by former Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok.

The decision reflects the de-facto authority's approach of exclusion and autocracy in issuing decisions without regard to the law or even informing and consulting stakeholders before issuing them.

Dismissing university councils might be a prelude to more infringement on other civil sectors to strengthen the de facto authority’s control and influence over all sectors in the country.

The Sudanese army should immediately reverse the decision and avoid taking arbitrary measures against civil service institutions.

The de-facto authority should respect citizens' right to education and assess the consequences of infringing on the education sector for future generations.

On 25 October 2021, the head of the Sovereignty Council in Sudan, Lieutenant-General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, announced the dissolution of the government and the Sovereignty Council, declaring a state of emergency and suspending some provisions of the constitutional document signed between the military and civilians to run the transitional phase.

Since the military coup, the de-facto authority's security and military forces have used excessive violence against protesters, killing more than 90 demonstrators and wounding hundreds of others, according to Euro-Med Monitor's documentation. In addition, the authorities arbitrarily detained hundreds for their participation in the protests or for expressing views opposing the Sudanese army.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Ethiopia: Guterres Welcomes Tigray Humanitarian Ceasefire Agreement
The UN chief on Friday welcomed the declaration of an indefinite humanitarian truce on the part of the Ethiopian Government, and the commitment by forces in the Tigray region to comply with the immediate ceasefire, amid deep concern for the five million people who need emergency aid there...
More>>


UN: One Month Of War Leaves More Than Half Of Ukraine’s Children Displaced
A month since Russia invaded Ukraine, 4.3 million children – more than half of the country’s estimated 7.5 million child population – have been displaced, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday... More>>



Ukraine War: Middle East Food Prices Soaring, As Donor Fatigue Kicks In, Security Council Hears
Amid growing donor fatigue and a brutal war in Ukraine that has diverted the world’s attention, the world must not forget millions of people in need across the Middle East and North Africa, the UN chief told the Security Council on Wednesday... More>>




UN: Call For Unity In Security Council Over Latest DPR Korea Missile Test

The top UN political affairs official urged the Security Council on Friday to be united in its response to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch... More>>


Afghanistan: UN Experts Condemn Taliban Decision To Deny Girls Secondary Education
UN human rights experts* today condemned the decision by the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to postpone the resumption of schooling for girls above grade six, saying the announcement flies in the face of multiple assurances... More>>

Niue: Confirms More Positive Covid-19 Cases
Tonight the Government of Niue (GON) announced it has now detected four cases of COVID-19 which were picked up at the border before entering the island... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 