World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Torture Prevention Body Applauds Brazil Supreme Court’s Decision Safeguarding National Preventive Mechanism

Saturday, 2 April 2022, 6:31 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (1 April 2022) – The UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (SPT) welcomed the decision by the Supreme Court of Brazil to invalidate a presidential decree that would have dismantled the country’s torture prevention mechanism.

In a recent unanimous decision, the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil ruled that the presidential decree adopted in 2019 is unconstitutional. Under the controversial decree, the Brazilian government drastically reduced the financial and secretarial support to the Mecanismo Nacional de Prevenção e Combate à Torture (MNPCT), the country’s torture prevention watchdog; and members of the MNPCT would no longer be paid and would have to work on a voluntary basis.

The mandate of the MNPCT requires its members to be available throughout the year to travel across the country to inspect prisons, detention facilities and other places where people are deprived of their liberty. The Supreme Court considered that the MNPCT members could not carry out their mandate with full dedication without remuneration, as they would need to earn a living from another paid activity.

The Supreme Court also considered that the decree is an abuse of regulatory power, and contradictory to Brazil’s compliance with the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture (OPCAT).

“We welcome this unanimous decision by the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil that prevents the dismantling of the national torture prevention mechanism of the country,” said Suzanne Jabbour, Chair of the SPT.

“We now call on the Brazilian authorities to implement this decision immediately so that the mechanism can resume and further strengthen its preventive work without delay,” she added.

Brazil has the third-largest population of people deprived of liberty in the world with over 750,000 detainees, many living in overcrowded prisons. As the court also indicated, in Brazil, the rights of people deprived of liberty are severely violated – there are frequent reports of torture, ill-treatment and substandard detention conditions.

An SPT delegation visited Brazil in February, meeting with the Brazilian authorities to reiterate the need to respect the country’s international human rights obligations. In 2019, the SPT issued views, stating that the presidential decree made it impossible for Brazil’s MNPCT to operate in compliance with the Optional Protocol.

The State parties to the OPCAT are obliged to establish functional and independent national preventive mechanisms. These bodies conduct regular visits to places where people are deprived of their liberty as part of efforts to prevent torture and ill-treatment and improve detention conditions. Brazil established a national system of prevention of torture in 2013, whereby each of its 26 States should establish a preventive body in addition to the federal mechanism, but until now only four out of the 26 states have set up such a preventive body.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN Treaty Bodies on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Ethiopia: Guterres Welcomes Tigray Humanitarian Ceasefire Agreement
The UN chief on Friday welcomed the declaration of an indefinite humanitarian truce on the part of the Ethiopian Government, and the commitment by forces in the Tigray region to comply with the immediate ceasefire, amid deep concern for the five million people who need emergency aid there...
More>>


UN: One Month Of War Leaves More Than Half Of Ukraine’s Children Displaced
A month since Russia invaded Ukraine, 4.3 million children – more than half of the country’s estimated 7.5 million child population – have been displaced, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday... More>>



Ukraine War: Middle East Food Prices Soaring, As Donor Fatigue Kicks In, Security Council Hears
Amid growing donor fatigue and a brutal war in Ukraine that has diverted the world’s attention, the world must not forget millions of people in need across the Middle East and North Africa, the UN chief told the Security Council on Wednesday... More>>




UN: Call For Unity In Security Council Over Latest DPR Korea Missile Test

The top UN political affairs official urged the Security Council on Friday to be united in its response to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch... More>>


Afghanistan: UN Experts Condemn Taliban Decision To Deny Girls Secondary Education
UN human rights experts* today condemned the decision by the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to postpone the resumption of schooling for girls above grade six, saying the announcement flies in the face of multiple assurances... More>>

Niue: Confirms More Positive Covid-19 Cases
Tonight the Government of Niue (GON) announced it has now detected four cases of COVID-19 which were picked up at the border before entering the island... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 