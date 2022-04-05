World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

To Make Way For Ukrainian Refugees, France Is Throwing Dozens Of Non-European Youths Out Of Shelter

Tuesday, 5 April 2022, 5:27 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva - We are immensely concerned by reports about two shelters in Essonne and Pantin, France removing their non-European residents to make way for Ukrainian refugees, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said in a statement today. Such policies are discriminatory, inhumane, and must be promptly reversed.

Last week, nearly fifty young foreigners from Guinea, Mali, and Afghanistan were reportedly informed by the prefecture that they would be imminently kicked out of their shelter in Essonne to make way for incoming Ukrainian refugees. Without being provided an alternative, the youth, some of whom are minors, said they would end up homeless. This has led to the disruption of educational activities attended by the youth in question as well as threatening their general well-being and mental health. The incident comes shortly after 60 Afghans have reportedly been kicked out of their shelter in the Ibis hotel in Pantin in order to clear space for Ukrainian refugees.

Similarly, in Germany, many asylum seekers, including entire families, have been relocated from their shelters to provisional reception centers to make way for Ukrainian refugees without the opportunity to object or appeal the decision. Several asylum seekers of mainly non-European origins have complained that the alternative accommodation they were given is smaller in size and located far away from their children’s schools. At least one family complained about being separated and divided into two shelters.

While Ukrainian refugees certainly deserve protections provided under the EU charter and International Humanitarian Law, including housing and shelter, this should by no means come at the expense of other vulnerable groups, particularly asylum seekers and youth in desperate need of shelter.

“Nothing justifies the treatment of some refugees or asylum seekers as more deserving of shelter than others,” Ramy Abdu, Euro-Med Monitor chairman, said. “Rendering some vulnerable groups homeless or forcibly relocating them to make way for Ukrainian refugees is a discriminatory policy that violates the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, particularly the right to adequate housing, as well as article 31 of the European Social Charter.”

Euro-Med Monitor warns EU member states against undertaking any discriminatory policies that favor some refugees at the expense of others. We call on French authorities to promptly reverse the termination of shelter to the young foreigners in Essonne as well as the 60 Afghans in Pantin and similarly call on German authorities to revise the relocation of asylum seekers in reception centers and to ensure adequate housing for Ukrainian refugees without violating the rights of others.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Ukraine: No ‘Plan B’ For Evacuation Of Shattered Mariupol, Say Humanitarians, As Friday Attempt Fails
Efforts to help thousands of desperate residents flee the embattled Ukrainian city of Mariupol continued on Friday, as humanitarians warned that there is “no Plan B”, after weeks of constant shelling since the Russian invasion on 24 February... More>>



Ethiopia: Guterres Welcomes Tigray Humanitarian Ceasefire Agreement
The UN chief on Friday welcomed the declaration of an indefinite humanitarian truce on the part of the Ethiopian Government, and the commitment by forces in the Tigray region to comply with the immediate ceasefire, amid deep concern for the five million people who need emergency aid there...
More>>


UN: One Month Of War Leaves More Than Half Of Ukraine’s Children Displaced
A month since Russia invaded Ukraine, 4.3 million children – more than half of the country’s estimated 7.5 million child population – have been displaced, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday... More>>



UN: Thousands Escape To Uganda Following Violent Clashes In DR Congo
Recent violent clashes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have forced thousands to escape to neighbouring Uganda, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, reported on Friday... More>>



UN: Call For Unity In Security Council Over Latest DPR Korea Missile Test

The top UN political affairs official urged the Security Council on Friday to be united in its response to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch... More>>


Afghanistan: UN Experts Condemn Taliban Decision To Deny Girls Secondary Education
UN human rights experts* today condemned the decision by the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to postpone the resumption of schooling for girls above grade six, saying the announcement flies in the face of multiple assurances... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 