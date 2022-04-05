World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The Government Must Commit To Ensuring Access To An Open Internet And Free Social Media In Crisis-hit Sri Lanka

Tuesday, 5 April 2022, 5:37 am
Press Release: Access Now

The people of Sri Lanka are facing an attack by President Rajapaksa’s administration on their freedom of expression amid a state of emergency, curfews, and worsening economic crises. On Sunday, 3 April, correlating with widespread public demonstrations against the president’s declaration of a state of emergency, the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission on the orders of the Ministry of Defence shut down social media services, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp in Sri Lanka. The ban on social media services was lifted after 15 hours, but this is not enough — the government must commit to open, accessible internet for all.

“There is no justification for blocking access to social media in Sri Lanka,” said Raman Jit Singh Chima, Asia Pacific Policy Director and Senior International Counsel at Access Now. “It is not enough to merely lift the ban after depriving people of an avenue to exercise their right to free speech during a critical period. President Rajapaksa’s administration and the independent telecom regulator must provide strong reassurance to the people, and commit to refraining from taking any action to hinder people’s right to access the internet. You cannot silence a nation simply because you don’t like their criticism.”

The Sri Lankan government blocked access to social media during unrest, and directly following protests against food and fuel shortages. This blatant attempt to stifle free speech and political dissent, and prevent the free flow of information online, violates people’s human rights. This is not the first time authorities have denied people access to social media platforms in Sri Lanka, with authorities hitting the kill switch — and the telecom regulator complied — in 2019 amidst the chaos and confusion of deadly coordinated attacks on hotels and churches.

“Social media platforms are vital for the exchange of critical information, and for people to exercise their freedom of expression, freedom of association, and right to peaceful assembly, particularly in crisis-hit Sri Lanka,” said Namrata Maheshwari, Asia Pacific Policy Counsel at Access Now. “Connectivity is crucial for people in Sri Lanka as they navigate the economic crisis, and must not be hampered in any manner.”

Access Now calls upon Sri Lankan authorities to refrain from taking any future actions that would interfere with internet access, and for the telecommunications regulator to stop accepting unlawful, disproportionate orders that hamper connectivity.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Ukraine: No ‘Plan B’ For Evacuation Of Shattered Mariupol, Say Humanitarians, As Friday Attempt Fails
Efforts to help thousands of desperate residents flee the embattled Ukrainian city of Mariupol continued on Friday, as humanitarians warned that there is “no Plan B”, after weeks of constant shelling since the Russian invasion on 24 February... More>>



Ethiopia: Guterres Welcomes Tigray Humanitarian Ceasefire Agreement
The UN chief on Friday welcomed the declaration of an indefinite humanitarian truce on the part of the Ethiopian Government, and the commitment by forces in the Tigray region to comply with the immediate ceasefire, amid deep concern for the five million people who need emergency aid there...
More>>


UN: One Month Of War Leaves More Than Half Of Ukraine’s Children Displaced
A month since Russia invaded Ukraine, 4.3 million children – more than half of the country’s estimated 7.5 million child population – have been displaced, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday... More>>



UN: Thousands Escape To Uganda Following Violent Clashes In DR Congo
Recent violent clashes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have forced thousands to escape to neighbouring Uganda, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, reported on Friday... More>>



UN: Call For Unity In Security Council Over Latest DPR Korea Missile Test

The top UN political affairs official urged the Security Council on Friday to be united in its response to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch... More>>


Afghanistan: UN Experts Condemn Taliban Decision To Deny Girls Secondary Education
UN human rights experts* today condemned the decision by the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to postpone the resumption of schooling for girls above grade six, saying the announcement flies in the face of multiple assurances... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 