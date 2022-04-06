World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

IPCC Mitigation Climate Report: Health And Equity Must Be Central To Climate Policy

Wednesday, 6 April 2022, 5:48 am
Press Release: Global Climate and Health Alliance

Global, 5 April 2022:- Reacting to the publication of the Mitigation of Climate Change report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which proposes drastic action taken this decade as essential for providing humanity with a chance to limit overall global warming to within Paris Agreement targets, Jeni Miller, Executive Director of the Global Climate and Health Alliance, an international coalition of health professional and health civil society organizations, said [1]:

“This week's IPCC report could not be more explicit: leaders of all nations must rapidly phase out fossil fuels and transition to clean, renewable energy. Across every sector, governments and businesses must reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The devastating war in Ukraine and its global repercussions only further highlight the urgent need for this transition and for a vision of how each country - and the global community - can navigate away from activities that warm the climate and put people’s health, well being, and very lives at risk.”

During his April 4th speech, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterrez made clear that countries that are increasing fossil fuel production are ‘dangerous radicals’ [2]. If we continue to tolerate this radical behaviour that flies in the face of robust, consensus scientific evidence, there is no doubt we would condemn our children, and the generations that follow, to a planet that is close to uninhabitable”.

“However, by putting health and equity at the centre of climate policy making, governments can deliver policies that garner widespread support and maximise returns on investment. Policies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions can also deliver cleaner air and water, healthier diets, more livable cities, and transportation systems designed to benefit the health and wellbeing of people”, continued Miller. 

“A just transition for workers toward industries that harness, for instance, renewable energy, is essential to securing widespread support for the significant changes that are needed worldwide, while wealthy countries must step up to deliver support to low income countries, with financial and technical assistance. Future sustainable development and climate resilience must be goods shared by all.”

“We already have the knowledge, but what is needed now is for people around the world to hold their governments to account by demanding climate action - and for those prime ministers and presidents to summon the courage to step away from business as usual, in favour of people’s health and wellbeing in the future” concluded Miller.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Global Climate and Health Alliance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Ukraine: No ‘Plan B’ For Evacuation Of Shattered Mariupol, Say Humanitarians, As Friday Attempt Fails
Efforts to help thousands of desperate residents flee the embattled Ukrainian city of Mariupol continued on Friday, as humanitarians warned that there is “no Plan B”, after weeks of constant shelling since the Russian invasion on 24 February... More>>



Ethiopia: Guterres Welcomes Tigray Humanitarian Ceasefire Agreement
The UN chief on Friday welcomed the declaration of an indefinite humanitarian truce on the part of the Ethiopian Government, and the commitment by forces in the Tigray region to comply with the immediate ceasefire, amid deep concern for the five million people who need emergency aid there...
More>>


UN: One Month Of War Leaves More Than Half Of Ukraine’s Children Displaced
A month since Russia invaded Ukraine, 4.3 million children – more than half of the country’s estimated 7.5 million child population – have been displaced, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday... More>>



UN: Thousands Escape To Uganda Following Violent Clashes In DR Congo
Recent violent clashes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have forced thousands to escape to neighbouring Uganda, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, reported on Friday... More>>



UN: Call For Unity In Security Council Over Latest DPR Korea Missile Test

The top UN political affairs official urged the Security Council on Friday to be united in its response to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch... More>>


Afghanistan: UN Experts Condemn Taliban Decision To Deny Girls Secondary Education
UN human rights experts* today condemned the decision by the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to postpone the resumption of schooling for girls above grade six, saying the announcement flies in the face of multiple assurances... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 