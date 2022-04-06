Planet Ark Launches Collaborative ACE Hub Portal To Accelerate Australia's Transition To Circular Economy

NEW YORK, PARIS, and SYDNEY, Apr 6, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Planet Ark, an environmental non-profit organization, chooses Hivebrite's community management and engagement platform to connect circular economy stakeholders to drive change.

Established in 1992, Planet Ark is one of Australia's most respected and trusted environmental organizations. It is focused on solutions and making positive environmental actions accessible to everyone.

The non-profit organization created the Australian Circular Economy Hub (ACE Hub) to facilitate and accelerate the transition to a circular economy in Australia.

Supporting and Spurring Collective Action

The ACE Hub aims to be the focal point for all things circular in Australia - a platform for sharing information and inspiration and celebrating the efforts of all those contributing to this vital movement.

"You can't have a circular economy without collaboration. The transformation to a circular economy will require one of the greatest collaboration efforts ever undertaken by humanity." Paul Klymenko, co-CEO, Planet Ark Environmental Foundation.

"We knew that change-makers around the country were launching impressive initiatives to advance circular economy. We wanted to bring together all these individuals - from governments and industries through to business owners and consumers - in a digital space to facilitate connections and collaborations to maximize the impact of their work throughout Australia." Chelsea McLean, ACE Hub Portal Community Coordinator, Planet Ark Environmental Foundation.

Scaling Impact Through Specialized Groups

Using Hivebrite's Group feature, the ACE Hub team has created over 12 subgroups within the global online community to empower members to collaborate around specific interests related to circular economy.

Group leaders can post news, organize events, share resources, and create forum discussions specific to their group. The ACE Hub team can share events and content from the different groups in the broader community to enhance reach and engagement.

Sparking Conversations to Drive Change

Connecting professionals and encouraging collaborations are facilitated by the community's interactive directory that allows members to search for peers based on expertise and location. Members can send direct messages to others to grow their network and exchange ideas.

The hub's forum offers a space for members to start and join discussions, particularly after new initiatives, tools, and approaches have been presented at an event or conference.

Most importantly, the community turns individual experiences into guidance and shared learnings to accelerate circular economy transformation. Members can access valuable information, training materials, and regional and topic-specific advice via the hub's resource center.

Members are also provided with a fully branded mobile application, available through the Apple Store and Google Play, to more conveniently connect to the community, facilitate deeper engagement, and enhance brand recognition.

"We are proud to partner with this extraordinary community. With Hivebrite's community management and engagement platform, Planet Ark unites and connects trailblazers with each other and essential resources to spur collective action to support and accelerate the circular economy movement in Australia." Dilianna C. Bustillos, Senior Director of Customer Success, Hivebrite.

About Hivebrite

Hivebrite is an all-in-one community management and engagement platform.

It empowers organizations to launch, manage, and grow fully branded private communities. Hivebrite is completely customizable and provides all the tools needed to strengthen community engagement.

Over 800 organizations worldwide, including American Heart Association, JA Worldwide, Earthwatch, the University of Notre Dame, and NYSE, use Hivebrite to create and engage vibrant communities.

