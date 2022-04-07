World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Secy-Gen António Guterres Announces The PM Of Barbados & PM Of Canada As The New Co-Chairs Of The SDG Advocates Group

Thursday, 7 April 2022, 5:47 pm
Press Release: UN Department of Global Communications

NEW YORK, 06 April 2022 –Amidst the growing number of development crises facing the world, today United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada as new Co-Chairs of the Sustainable Development Goals Advocates group.

“The Sustainable Development Goals are the world’s blueprint to build a healthier, greener and sustainable future by 2030. With the clock ticking and multiple crises driving us further off track, we must do everything in our power to deliver the SDGs,” said UN Secretary-General, António Guterres. “I’m pleased that Prime Minister Mottley and Prime Minister Trudeau will help lead advocacy to do just that.”

“Let us seize the moment to move forward, together, to ensure the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by the end of the Decade of Action and Delivery on the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados.

Prime Minister Mottley has campaigned extensively for climate action and debt sustainability in middle-income countries and small states. In 2021, she was awarded the Champions of the Earth Award for her leadership.

“To build a better future for people and the planet, we must all place the values of inclusion and sustainability at the heart of everything we do. The 17 Sustainable Development Goals aim to create a world that is fair, equal, and peaceful, with clean air and clean water for everyone. As Co-Chair of the SDG Advocates group, I look forward to rallying countries, governments, the private sector, and others, to come together to accelerate our progress and continue to raise our voices - and our ambition - on the path to 2030,” said Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

Prime Minister Trudeau has been a strong advocate for climate action and nature protection, the empowerment of women and girls around the world, and ensuring an inclusive and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SDG Advocates are influential leaders who support the Secretary-General in raising global ambition and action to keep the promise of the SDGs.

The previous Co-Chairs, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana and former Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg have led the group since 2016 and 2014, respectively. The Secretary-General has thanked them for putting the SDGs on the global political agenda.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former Prime Minister Erna Solberg will continue to stay engaged as Co-Chairs of the SDG Advocates Emeritus Group, a group of alumni Advocates who continue to support the achievement of the SDGs.

SDG Advocates
Her Majesty Queen Mathilde of the Belgians
His Royal Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, 14th Emir of Kano
Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser of Qatar
BLACKPINK, K-pop Girl Group
Richard Curtis, Screenwriter, Producer and Film Director
Hindou Ibrahim, Activist for Climate Action and Indigenous Rights
Graça Machel, Founder and Chair of the Board, Graça Machel Trust 
Dia Mirza, Actor, UN Environment Programme Goodwill Ambassador
Valentina Muñoz Rabanal, STEM Activist 
Edward Ndopu, Public Intellectual, Humanitarian and Founder of A BILLION REASONS 
Jeffrey Sachs, Director, Earth Institute at Colombia University
Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Laureate, Founder of Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation
Brad Smith, President, Microsoft Corporation 
Forest Whitaker, Founder and CEO, Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative, UNESCO Special Envoy for Peace and Reconciliation

