World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Killing 4 Children In Syrian Regime Bombardment May Amount To War Crime

Thursday, 7 April 2022, 5:57 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva – The relevant United Nations bodies and the international community share a large part of the responsibility for the Syrian regime's continued human rights violations, including the recent killing of four children in the Idlib countryside on Monday, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said in a statement.

The Syrian regime forces have targeted the town of Maarat al-Na'san in the Idlib countryside, northern Syria, with a number of heavy artillery shells, killing four children and wounding others as they were on their way back from school.

Euro-Med Monitor viewed photos published by local activists showing that the shrapnel hit school children's bags and books, indicating that the shells fell directly or very close to the children’s whereabouts, targeting indiscriminately without any justification, which may amount to a war crime.

The incident is new evidence of the serious consequences of the continued neglect to hold the Syrian regime accountable at the international level. Many lives could have been saved if the United Nations and the international active forces held the Syrian regime accountable and quelled its audacity to commit more brutal crimes.

According to the White Helmets (Syrian Civil Defense), the Russian and Syrian forces and allied militias launched 130 air and artillery attacks during the first quarter of this year on northwestern Syria. These attacks targeted civilian homes, public buildings, and service facilities, killing 47 people and wounding more than 100 others.

Achieving justice for the victims in Syria is still largely possible, but this requires an international will and setting aside all that stands between these parties and human values and holding the perpetrators of violations accountable.

Influential international parties applied a double standard when they condemned the Russian operations in Ukraine and imposed severe sanctions on Russia but ignored taking decisive positions towards the Russian military operations in Syria, which have killed and injured more than 12,000 Syrians since 2015.

Legal researcher at Euro-Med Monitor, Youssef Salem, said: "Bombing civilian areas is a clear violation of the rights of protected groups in armed conflicts, as international humanitarian law absolutely prohibits targeting civilians, and Article 38 of the International Convention on the Rights of the Child states that 'States Parties shall take all feasible measures to ensure protection and care of children who are affected by an armed conflict.'"

"During the years of the conflict, the Syrian regime was not satisfied with ignoring the necessary measures to protect children, but also practiced serious violations against them that may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, including killing, maiming, torture, enforced disappearance, and forced conscription."

The relevant United Nations institutions and the international community should make a real shift in their handling of human rights violations in Syria, launch serious and organized efforts to hold Syrian officials accountable for possible war crimes, and impose real sanctions that undermine the ability of the Syrian regime to continue its illegal practices humanity.

Efforts to hold perpetrators accountable in Syria through the principle of universal jurisdiction adopted by national courts in Europe should be supported, and lawsuits should be filed before those courts against those suspected of participating in the assault on the lives of Syrian civilians or causing them in any way of suffering.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN Climate Report: It’s ‘Now Or Never’ To Limit Global Warming To 1.5 Degrees
A new flagship UN report on climate change out Monday indicating that harmful carbon emissions from 2010-2019 have never been higher in human history, is proof that the world is on a “fast track” to disaster... More>>


Ukraine: No ‘Plan B’ For Evacuation Of Shattered Mariupol, Say Humanitarians, As Friday Attempt Fails
Efforts to help thousands of desperate residents flee the embattled Ukrainian city of Mariupol continued on Friday, as humanitarians warned that there is “no Plan B”, after weeks of constant shelling since the Russian invasion on 24 February... More>>



Ethiopia: Guterres Welcomes Tigray Humanitarian Ceasefire Agreement
The UN chief on Friday welcomed the declaration of an indefinite humanitarian truce on the part of the Ethiopian Government, and the commitment by forces in the Tigray region to comply with the immediate ceasefire, amid deep concern for the five million people who need emergency aid there...
More>>



UN: Thousands Escape To Uganda Following Violent Clashes In DR Congo
Recent violent clashes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have forced thousands to escape to neighbouring Uganda, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, reported on Friday... More>>



UN: Call For Unity In Security Council Over Latest DPR Korea Missile Test

The top UN political affairs official urged the Security Council on Friday to be united in its response to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch... More>>


Afghanistan: UN Experts Condemn Taliban Decision To Deny Girls Secondary Education
UN human rights experts* today condemned the decision by the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to postpone the resumption of schooling for girls above grade six, saying the announcement flies in the face of multiple assurances... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 