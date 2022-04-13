Asian Cinema Fund (ACF) Resumes Its Programs And Accepts Submissions Until April 20

Asian Cinema Fund (ACF), supporting program of Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) to feature film projects of talented filmmakers from Korea and Asia, is now accepting submissions.

Championing Korean & Asian films,

Asian Cinema Fund (ACF) calls for applications

Post-Production Fund Deadline: April 20

Script Development Fund Deadline: April 20

Asian Network of Documentary (AND) Fund Application Dates: April 25 – May 20

ACF opens applications for Post-Production Fund until April 20 (Wed) and Script Development Fund from March 23 to April 20 and AND Fund from April 25 to May 20. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ACF was on hold for the past 2 years and starts off again this year.

ACF has been supporting directly to feature films and documentaries and championed the diversity of Korean and Asian films. It has taken on the role of introducing the films worldwide. ACF starts off with Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) of BIFF and is expected to be reinforced in the market, connecting the selected projects to film industry.

ACF selected films have been standing out in the prestigious festivals throughout the world. House of Hummingbird (2018) directed by Kim Bora and Moving On (2019) directed by Yoon Dan-bi, ACF Post-Production Fund supported films, have crowned awards at the BIFF as well as swept the awards at the international film festivals. Children of the Mist (2021) directed by Ha Le Diem, 2019 AND Fund selection, officially invited to International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam 2021. Blue Island (2022) directed by Chan Tze Woon, 2018 AND Fund film, selected in Bright Future of International Film Festival Rotterdam 2022. Whether the Weather Is Fine (2021) directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad, 2014 Script Development Fund supported film, went to Locarno Film Festival 2021 and Toronto International Film Festival 2021.

There are also films introduced at the 26th BIFF edition; The Girl on a Bulldozer (2014 Script Development Fund selection) directed by Park Ri-woong has been domestically released on the April 7; Memoryland (2016 Script Development Fund selection) by Kim Quy Bui has been invited to Berlinale Forum 2022; Rehana (2017 Script Development Fund selection) by Abdullah Mohammad Saad selected at the Un Certain Regard of Cannes Film Festival 2021; 206: Unearthed (2018 AND BIFF Mecenat Fund selection) by Heo Chul-nyung and an observational documentary film, Odoriko (2018 AND BIFF Mecenat Fund selection) have received accolades from the media and audience.

2022 ACF runs in three categories including Post-Production Fund, Script Development Fund, and Asian Network of Documentary (AND) Fund.

Script Development Fund is confined to Asian projects and eligible for directors of their first or second features to provide more opportunities to emerging directors. Production Support Fund, meanwhile, is temporarily on hold. For more information on the applications, visit the official website (http://acf.biff.kr).

Accepting Submissions :

2022 ACF Post-Production Fund

Application Dates : March 23 – April 20, 2022 (23:59, KST)

How to Apply : Go to the online application portal and fill out the form in English. [Click]

Eligibility : Feature film project should complete the editing by May 2022 and the directors must be of Asian nationality.

Grant : In-kind support of Post-Production (DI, Sound Mixing, English Subtitle Spotting, and DCP)

The completed film must have the world premiere at 27th Busan International Film Festival.

Contact : acf@biff.kr

2022 ACF Script Development Fund

Application Dates : March 23 – April 20, 2022 (23:59, KST)

How to Apply : Go to the online application portal and fill out the form in English. [Click]

Eligibility : Feature film project of a first- or second-time director from Asia

Grant : Up to 10 million KRW of cash grant

Contact : acf@biff.kr

2022 Asian Network of Documentary (AND) Fund

Application Dates : April 25 – May 20, 2022 (23:59, KST)

How to Apply : Go to the online application portal and fill out the form in English. [Click]

Eligibility : Feature-length documentary project by Korean and Asian director at all production stages (pre-production, shooting, post-production) which aims to be theatrically released

Grant : Up to 20 million KRW of cash grant

Contact : and@biff.kr

