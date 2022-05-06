World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Over 1,500 Civil Society Organisations Call On Countries To Support Vanuatu Climate Justice Campaign

Friday, 6 May 2022, 5:39 am
Press Release: 350.org

A global alliance of civil society groups, representing over 1500 civil society organisations in 130 countries, has launched today to support a powerful new climate justice initiative by the Government of Vanuatu to take the human rights impacts of climate change to the world’s highest court, the International Court of Justice.

The Government of Vanuatu has announced that it will take the proposal to the United Nations General Assembly in September, which will then vote whether to refer the matter to the court.

The Alliance consists of Pacific Island Students Fighting Climate Change, Climate Action Network - International, Greenpeace Australia Pacific, 350 Pacific, Pacific Islands Climate Action Network and Vanuatu Climate Action Network.

The United Nations General Assembly will consider the Government of Vanuatu’s proposal in September, requiring a simple majority vote to send the question to the International Court of Justice. The civil society alliance is calling on all countries to support the Government of Vanuatu's proposal with a vote in favour of the resolution in September reflecting a global commitment to fight the climate crisis and protect human rights.

Tasneem Essop, Executive Director, Climate Action Network said

"This initiative by the Government of Vanuatu puts the protection of human rights at the heart of our struggle for climate justice. We are witnessing how escalating climate impacts are undermining people's rights in every way. Hundreds of millions of people impacted by climate change across the world, and particularly in developing countries, are being denied their fundamental rights- the right to food, water, shelter, property, freedom of movement, livelihoods, health and a clean environment. We urge all countries to support this initiative and recognise that the climate crisis is at its core a human rights crisis."

Romabeth Siri, Pacific Island Students Fighting Climate Change Vanuatu Campaigner said,

“Youth are leading this campaign because they are fighting for their future. The science is clear, if the world doesn't get serious about stopping climate change this decade, our future will be destroyed. We are literally fighting for the survival of our lands, our oceans, our culture and the generations unborn.”

“Young people everywhere are entitled to a right to equal access to justice and the right to remedy. Seeking clarification from the International Court of Justice to secure their interests and their children’s interests is therefore their right.”

Greenpeace Australia Pacific Climate Justice Campaigner Justin Rose said

“Whoever leads the Australian Government has a unique opportunity to show true friendship with our Pacific neighbours by standing in solidarity with them in supporting Vanuatu’s bid to have the world’s highest court consider the world’s most important challenge - climate change. The recent flood disaster in Australia demonstrates with tragic clarity the truth of the warnings our Pacific neighbours have been sending us for many years – no one is immune to the climate crisis.”

Lavetanalagi Seru, Regional Policy Coordinator, Pacific Islands Climate Action Network said,

"Seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on human rights and climate change is another tool in our toolbox that we must use in our urgent and collective efforts to bolster action on climate change. In many frontline climate change affected communities today, the most vulnerable, including women and girls, elderly people, people with disabilities, indigenous communities, LGBTQI, youth and other marginalized groups, have, and will continue to experience their basic human rights being undermined.

“We applaud the Government of Vanuatu on its intention to seek a resolution from the UN General Assembly this year, and we call on the global civil society family and most importantly on all countries to support this important initiative, which is predicated on human rights and intergenerational equity".

Joseph Sikulu, Pacific Managing Director, 350.org said,

“The Pacific has already shown that governments and civil society can work together to achieve impactful change; the 1.5 degree benchmark being ingrained into the Paris Agreement is a testament to that. Through this alliance we hope to continue to weave together advocacy at all levels to build momentum behind the Vanuatu Government’s push for this Advisory Opinion.”

We will work to strengthen our ties as a Pacific family and build an intergenerational movement of Pacific people everywhere rallying behind the ICJAO.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from 350.org on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Ukraine: Joint Statement On Russia’s Invasion And Importance Of Freedom Of Expression And Information
Following the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation and the continuation of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, freedom of expression mandate holders* from the United Nations, the African Commission of Human Rights... More>>



World Bank: Increases COVID-19 Assistance To Solomon Islands
With Solomon Islands’ COVID-19 situation having significantly worsened over the past several months – with over 14,000 confirmed cases and 141 reported deaths... More>>


Afghanistan: Deadly Mosque Explosion ‘another Painful Blow To The People’
The United Nations has condemned a deadly explosion at a Sufi mosque in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Friday, which reportedly killed at least 10 people and injured up to 15 more, many of them seriously...
More>>



Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 