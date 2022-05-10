Automotive Airbag Market Is Expected To Increase At A CAGR 3.6% Through 2021 To 2031

ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights’ report on global automotive airbag market project a steady growth at 3.60% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021 and 2031. Growing usage of curtain airbags is increasing the demand for automotive airbags across the globe.

Demand for automotive airbags is rising extensively in emerging economies as the consumers in these regions are becoming more aware for the vehicle safety. Burgeoning sales of passenger vehicles across the globe have also augmented the demand of automotive airbags.

As per the FMI’s analysis, due to the outbreak of coronavirus, sales of automotive airbags declined by -8% in 2020. However, recovery in automotive industry and recommencement of automotive production & manufacturing companies across the globe have improved the market growth.

Government increasing funding and initiatives towards the safety of vehicles have compelled the manufacturers to increase the usage of curtain airbags in all types of vehicles. Stringent regulations for the vehicle safety across the U.S., Germany, India and the U.K. is also expected to improve the adoption of automotive airbags over the coming years.

According to the FMI’s analysis, the global automotive airbags market reached a valuation of US$ 18.5 Bn, registering the sales of 370 Mn automotive airbags units in 2021.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Automotive Airbag Market Study

By vehicle type, passenger cars will emerge as primary automotive airbag end-users, accounting for 77% market share.

market share. In terms of sales channel, original equipment manufacturers segment is likely to emerge as the most lucrative segment

In terms of yarn type, Nylon-based airbags are the most preferred choice due to their better physical properties as compared to the polyester based airbags

Neoprene coated airbags will account for more than 70% of global market share during the forecast period

of global market share during the forecast period Japan and South Korea will collectively account for over 16% of global market share over the forecast period

of global market share over the forecast period Germany and the U.K. are anticipated to lead the Europe’s automotive airbag market, exhibiting the growth at 3.50% CAGR

“Increasing adoption of passenger cars and inclusion customized curtain airbags in vehicles are broadening expansion prospects for the market players. Technological advancement and high investment in research & development activity for the development of advanced airbags safety systems will create lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market,” says the FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Autoliv Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Takata Corp., Hyosung Co., Daicel Corp., Wacker Chemie AG, Denso Corp., Delphi, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Nihon Plast Co. Ltd., and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd are some prominent players operating in the automotive airbag market.

As per the FMI’s analysis, the market is consolidated with top 5 players dominating the automotive airbag market, accounting for over 70% of market share. Top 5 players include, Autoliv, ZF, Toyoda Gosei, Joyson Safety Systems, and Nihon Plast.

Automotive airbag Market by Category

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Product Type:

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Side Airbag

Curtain Airbag

Knee Airbag

Other Airbags

By Coating Type:

Neoprene

Silicone

Non-Coated

By Yarn Type:

Nylon

Polyester

By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarkets

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Points Covered in Automotive Airbag Market Study

Market estimates and forecast 2021-2031

Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Brand share and Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Airbag Market and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

