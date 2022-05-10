World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Bunker Kits Provide Lifeline For Families Sheltering In Ukraine

Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 6:11 pm
Press Release: Save The Children

Children sheltering for their lives inside bomb shelters in Ukraine are running low on critical supplies and have little opportunity to play, with Save the Children delivering bunker kits to support vulnerable families.

The war in Ukraine has killed or injured at least 559 children since 24 February, with many children and parents too scared to go outside in areas with active fighting. More than 11 million people are believed to have fled their homes since the start of the conflict, including more than two-thirds of the country’s children.

In parts of Ukraine, thousands of children remain trapped underground in metro stations, school basements and other forms of bunkers while violence, shelling and bombing continues.

Save the Children is working with local partner Pomagaem to alleviate supply shortages and ensure children sheltering in bunkers can still be kids. The bunker kits contain toys, games and arts and crafts to promote play and learning. The kits also include mental health activities to help children manage their stress and find ways to communicate how they are feeling.

The bunker kits will be delivered with food, blankets, warm clothes, water, medicine and other lifesaving essential goods in areas with active fighting and anticipating violence.

Pete Walsh, Save the Children Ukraine Country Director, said:

"Can you imagine being a child trapped in a bunker for weeks at a time while fighting and indirect fire from missiles and artillery continues outside?

"Bunkers offer limited lighting, no outside play areas, little food and water, and poor access to online learning - all of which are essential to a child’s wellbeing. These conditions can lead to significant physical and psychological harm to children.

"All children have rights to play, learn and be protected from violence - these rights don’t end just because there is a war. These bunker kits will not replace what childhood should be, but they offer tools for children and their caregivers to maintain their psychological wellbeing under extreme adversity."

Save the Children is also delivering more than 60,000 trauma kits with partner Crown Agents to the Ministry of Health for distribution to hospitals and other first responders. The trauma kits contain supplies used to control bleeding and treat injuries sustained in emergencies, and include scissors, gauze, tourniquets and other essential first aid items.

Children are at greater risk from injuries in conflict zones than adults due to their specific vulnerabilities, and need to be treated differently. Children have weaker necks and torsos than adults, and in warzones head injuries are common in young children, with patients under seven years old twice as likely to present a head injury than those aged over seven.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Health has named trauma kits as one of its most critical needs to treat rising numbers of casualties.

Save the Children is calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities as the only way to protect children from violence and other violations of their rights. The aid agency condemns attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools and hospitals, and the use of ballistic missiles and other inaccurate explosive weapons, which are causing civilian casualties, and violate international humanitarian law.

Save the Children is working through local partners in Ukraine to provide shelter, food, cash, fuel, psychosocial support, baby, and hygiene kits to displaced families. Save the Children has been operating in Ukraine since 2014, delivering essential humanitarian aid to children and their families.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: Michele Bachelet On Inter-religious Clashes In Ethiopia
I am deeply distressed by the recent violent clashes between Muslims and Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia in which at least 30 people were reportedly killed and more than 100 others injured... More>>


Ethiopia: Deadly Mosque Explosion ‘another Painful Blow To The People’
The United Nations has condemned a deadly explosion at a Sufi mosque in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Friday, which reportedly killed at least 10 people and injured up to 15 more, many of them seriously...
More>>


Ukraine: Joint Statement On Russia’s Invasion And Importance Of Freedom Of Expression And Information
Following the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation and the continuation of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, freedom of expression mandate holders* from the United Nations, the African Commission of Human Rights... More>>


Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 