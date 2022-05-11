World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Showa Denko Announces 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 7:29 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

TOKYO, May 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004) today announced its 2022 first quarter financial results.

- 2022 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements and summary
https://www.sdk.co.jp/assets/files/english/ir/library/fss2022-1q.pdf

The Company also issued the following supporting release:

- 2022 First Quarter Financial Results: Presentation Material
https://www.sdk.co.jp/assets/files/english/ir/library/pdf_presentation/results2022-1q.pdf

About Showa Denko K.K.

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY) is a major manufacturer of chemical products serving from heavy industry to computers and electronics. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory/graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high bright LEDs, and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.

