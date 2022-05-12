World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

MIFTAH Mourns Veteran Palestinian Journalist And Former Employee Shireen Abu Aqleh

Thursday, 12 May 2022, 5:44 am
Press Release: MIFTAH

On behalf of the Board of Directors and its chairperson Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, the General Assembly and all staff, The Palestinian Initiative for the Promotion of Global Dialogue and Democracy – MIFTAH mourns with deep sorrow the killing of veteran Palestinian journalist and former MIFTAH employee Shireen Abu Aqleh. We convey our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and Palestine as a whole.

Shireen was killed by Israeli occupation forces while performing her duties in the Jenin refugee camp during an Israeli military raid. She was deliberately targeted and shot in the head despite clearly wearing a ‘PRESS’ vest.

When MIFTAH was established in 1998, Shireen worked with us at the media department. For long years, Shireen was a truthful voice narrating and covering events in Palestine. Generations grew up watching and listening to Shireen as she courageously reported Israeli crimes and human rights violations from the front lines. She was the eyes and ears for millions in Palestine and abroad.

The targeting of journalists is a blatant war crime. Sadly, Shireen is not the first Palestinian journalist to be killed by Israeli occupation forces. Since 1972, 83 Palestinian journalists have been killed. This is a longtime Israeli policy aimed at concealing its crimes and hiding the truth and reality of its brutal occupation. We hold Israel, the occupying power, fully responsible for her killing and we call for urgent intervention from the international community to ensure real accountability for this deliberate war crime.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from MIFTAH on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Ukraine: UN Rights Office Probe Spotlights Harrowing Plight Of Civilians
Almost 76 days since Russia invaded Ukraine, countless civilians remain caught up in the horror and destruction of war, UN rights investigators said on Tuesday... More>>



UN: Michele Bachelet On Inter-religious Clashes In Ethiopia
I am deeply distressed by the recent violent clashes between Muslims and Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia in which at least 30 people were reportedly killed and more than 100 others injured... More>>


Ethiopia: Deadly Mosque Explosion ‘another Painful Blow To The People’
The United Nations has condemned a deadly explosion at a Sufi mosque in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Friday, which reportedly killed at least 10 people and injured up to 15 more, many of them seriously...
More>>


Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 