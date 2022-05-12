Dehydrated Onions Market: An Exclusive Study On Upcoming Trends And Growth Opportunities By 2032

The expansion of fast-food joints, hotels, and food processing units has positively impacted the market of dehydrated onions, which are often included as key ingredients in a myriad food items. Coupled with this, direct consumption through household recipes will enable growth in the dehydrated onions market at over 5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

As per Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis, the market is expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 1.7 Bn by 2031.

Key end users of dehydrated onions are food processing units, HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, and cafes), and household kitchens. Food processing units use dehydrated onions to manufacture ready-to-eat foods. Hotels and restaurants use dehydrated onions for gravies and other food items.

In household cooking, dehydrated onions are emerging as a preferred substitute for fresh onions. However, this consumer segment remains largely untapped. This can emerge as a suitable niche market for new entrants. Companies largely focus only single consumer demographics.

The demand for dehydrated onions is surging due to improvements in technologies utilized in the production of dehydrated food. Technologies such as vacuum and air-dried processes support production, and distribution are increasingly adopted, which will bode well for the market. Also, regulatory approvals have been creating growth opportunities for dehydrated onion manufacturers.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/REP-GB-6694

Key Takeaways from the Dehydrated Onions Market Study

The U.S. dehydrated onions market will grow from US$ 319 Mn in 2021 to US$ 478.2 Mn in 2031. This represents an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 159.2 Mn in the forecast period.

Conventional dehydrated onions account for 87% of the market in 2021, supported by lower costs and easier access to required volumes of raw materials.

White dehydrated onions will grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2031, driven by higher crop and processing yields.

The U.K. will emerge as a leading market in Europe, accounting for more than US$ 44 million in 2021, aided by strong demand from the food processing sector of the country.

GCC countries will remain major contributors to the MEA market with a share of 39.3% in 2021, supported by relatively high export levels.

“Onions, despite being one of the most commonly consumed vegetables in the world, have restrictions in terms of shelf life. On the other hand, dehydrated onions can be stored for longer time and have wider scope of applications, which in turn is propelling the growth of the dehydrated onions market,” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Robust Supply Chains to Increase Market Penetration

Global supply chains for dehydrated onions are largely mature, with adequate transportation infrastructure available to facilitate product movement. Dehydrated onions have benefited from existing supply methods since they may reach clients directly without barriers. Most dried onions come in specialized packaging, which makes storing and transportation easier.

For dehydrated products, companies are using the similar supply chain and transportation modes that find use in frozen food. With minor modifications in storage units, transportation can be made easy and hurdle-free, which improves the trade of dehydrated vegetables.

Almost all developed countries (excluding the Middle East) have an established supply chain, due to which, they are able to supply products directly to retail stores and customers on time.

Ask for Customization: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6694

Who is Winning?

Leading manufacturers in the moderately fragmented dehydrated onions market are focusing on capacity expansion, investments into strategic geographic expansion and infrastructure developments for product processing applications.

Some of the leading companies offering dehydrated onions are Olam International, Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd, Daksh Foods Pvt. Ltd., Jiyan Food Ingredients, Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd., Real Dehydrates Pvt. Ltd., Earth Expo Company, Kisan Foods, Harmony House Foods, Inc. Company, Silva International Inc. Company, Green Rootz, BC Foods Inc., Suszarnia Warzyw Jaworski Sp. J., Pardes Dehydration Company, Murtuza Foods Pvt. Ltd., Darshan Foods Pvt. Ltd., Garon Dehydrates Private Limited, Rocky Mountain Spice Company, R. J. Van Drunen & Sons, Inc., German Foods and other.

Get Valuable Insights into Dehydrated Onions Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the dehydrated onions market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from (2021-2031). The study divulges compelling insights on the dehydrated onions market based on nature (organic and conventional), by variety (white onion, red onion, pink onion, and hybrid), by form (chopped, minced, granules, powder, flakes, kibbled, and sliced), by end use (food processing, food service providers, and retail/household), by technology (air drying, vacuum drying, freeze drying, microwave drying, spray drying, and others), by distribution channel (B2B and B2C) across ten major regions North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, Oceania, South Asia, MEA, China, India, and Mexico.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Xylooligosaccharide Market: As per latest research estimates, the Xylooligosaccharide market is expected to witness a high growth in the forecast period 2022-2032 with a CAGR of 6%.

Products from Food Waste Market: According to latest assessment, the Products from Food Waste market is expected to increase multi-fold during 2022 to 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 4.6% over the said period.

Egg White Powder Market: According to assessment, the Egg White Powder market is projected to witness growth over 10.9% CAGR during the assessment period of 2022 to 2032.

Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market : According to the Fishmeal & Fish Oil industry analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the demand registered in theFishmeal & Fish Oil marketwill increase at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022-2032.

Frozen Bakery Products Market: According to theFrozen Bakery Products analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the demand registered in theFrozen Bakery Products market will increase at a healthy CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 – 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latestmarket research reportsand industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized andsyndicated market research reportsdeliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dehydrated-onions-market

© Scoop Media