Filament Tapes Market Is Projected To Reach USD 6.6 Billion By 2026, At A CAGR Of 7.8% From 2022 To 2026

In the filament tapes market, the electrical & electronics and automotive segments are collectively generating revenue of USD 1,499 million in 2022, according to the Annual Market Analysis conducted by Future Market Insights.The global filament tapes market is estimated at USD 4.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2026.

The FMI team also predicts that the Germany filament tapes market would grow by 9.2% year over year during the forecast period, defying initial uncertainty about how the market would perform during a global pandemic. Total filament tapes sales in Western Europe is expected to reach USD 757 million in 2022.

Amidst the COVID 19 pandemic, the e-Commerce industry is likely to grow at an unprecedented pace, which is expected to augment the growth of the filament tapes market. On the flip side, industries such as automotive and consumer goods have been highly affected by the pandemic. As such, growth of the global filament tape market is expected to be relatively slow in 2020

“Key manufacturers of filament tapes are focusing on product innovation and technological integration that can allow at-scale production, resulting in quality products at a lower cost. This is likely to attract customers, as it balances cost and value. Organizations are also partnering and collaborating with other players in the market to penetrate deeper into untapped regions. This will enhance brand value and increases market competitiveness in the filament tapes market.”

Key Takeaways of Filament Tapes Market Study

Single-sided tapes account for over 50% share of the overall filament tapes market. However, double-sided tapes are expected to register high incremental opportunity in comparison with single-sided tapes, owing to their multi-functional ability and high performance characteristics. Amongst the adhesive types, rubber-based and acrylic-based adhesive types would account for over 70% market share, cumulatively. As per FMI analysis, carton sealing is major application of filament tapes, followed by insulation and bundling. Cartons that need to be transported require sturdy packaging to prevent products from getting damaged. Due to increase in e-Commerce spending and growth of the FMCG sector, the carton sealing application is expected to remain prominent throughout the forecast period. Automotive and electrical & electronics industries, cumulatively, would maintain their primacy in the filament tapes market. However, due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, growth is anticipated to take a dip in the near term. Application of filament tapes is likely to surge in shipping & logistics and food & beverages, attributable to increasing shift of customers towards essential goods.

Filament Tapes Market Landscape

3M, Intertape Polymer Inc., and Saint Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation have been identified as the top players in the global filament tapes market, and account for over 20% of global market value. Tier-2 players such as Tesa Tape Inc., Sekisui Chemical Group, and Shurtape Technologies, along with others players, also have decent sales of filament tapes. Tier-3 players such as Folsen, Guangzhou Weasy Adhesive Products Co., Euro Tapes Pvt. Ltd., and Cosmos Tapes & Labels Private Limited are other noteworthy market players.

Filament Tapes Market by Category

By Filament Type, Filament Tapes Market is Segmented as:

Single Sided Tapes

Double Sided Tapes

By Backing Adhesive Type, Filament Tapes Market is Segmented as:

Plastic Film

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyester (PS)

Others

Paper

Fabric

Foam

By Adhesive Type, Filament Tapes Market is Segmented as:

Rubber Based

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

Acrylic Based

Hot Melt Adhesive

By Width, Filament Tapes Market is Segmented as:

12 mm

18 mm

24 mm

36 mm

48 mm

72 mm

96 mm

