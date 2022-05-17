Lebanon: Parliamentary Elections Marred With Irregularities
Geneva – Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor followed up on the electoral process in Lebanon and has documented several irregularities that occurred during the last stage of the elections, which include residents of all electoral districts inside Lebanon.
According to the schedule, the polls were opened on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in 15 Electoral districts. We monitored a number of violations that took place:
- Some polling station staff
did not have sufficient knowledge of the Parliamentary
Election Law, as they did not intervene to prevent some
grave violations committed by some voters, list delegates,
and candidates, possibly affecting the integrity of the
electoral process and the accuracy of results in those
centers. Before the elections, civil institutions called on
the Ministry of Interior to train the polling station staff,
but the ministry did not respond. As such, the elections
took place with a large number of incompetent polling
station staff.
- Candidates' delegates
repeatedly gathered outside and inside polling stations and
launched selected forms of propaganda and influence on
voters, in violation of the electoral
silence.
- In many cases, lists delegates
alleged that some voters did not know the voting mechanisms
and entered behind the isolation barrier in violation of the
principle of the secrecy of the
ballot.
- Obstacles in front of civil
society observers were repeatedly placed to the extent that
some observers were beaten or expelled from the polling
stations. For example, the Lebanese Association for
Democratic Elections (LADE) complained that a number of its
observers were subjected to pressure, as they were asked to
leave the area in Tyre and Saksakieh. LADE also reported
harassment against its workers in the villages of Sidon and
Chekka in Batroun. It also said that it was forced to
withdraw its observers from several polling stations: Ramadi
in Tyre after they were threatened by representatives of the
Amal movement; Mazraat Et Tout in Baalbek after they were
threatened by representatives of Hezbollah; and Kafr Melki
in Saida after they were threatened by a representative of
Hezbollah.
- Elections were suspended at
polling station 33 in Al-Ram in Baalbek, and papers from
registers 34 to 50 were destroyed due to a quarrel among
voters.
- The electoral process in Al-Bireh
in Akkar stopped for about two hours due to a shooting in
one of the polling stations after the head and the clerk of
the polling station were attacked.
- People
with mobility disabilities faced many difficulties inside
the polling stations due to the lack of suitable places for
them.
- A voter was prevented from voting in
Ain Enoub in Aley under the pretext that he had already
voted, even though he had not.
- Election
staff were assaulted by individuals who tried to take
pictures, accompany voters, or influence them. This led to
confusion in the electoral process, such as the attack on
the head of polling station 4 in the town of Al- Bire Akkar
because she prevented someone from taking a picture during
the polls.
- Repeated shortages of election
supplies and papers caused the electoral process to be
disrupted. For example, the mayor of Hrajel, Tony Zgheib,
said that the election process in polling stations 1 and 2
for females was disrupted after the 150 polling lists
secured in the morning ran out. The two polling stations
contained about 500 voters. Consequently, the polling
process was halted until the required additional copies were
secured.
- The head of the polling station
or the clerk was absent in several polling
stations.
- In several polling stations, the
isolation barriers did not provide privacy for the voters
and therefore did not guarantee the silence of the ballot,
which constitutes a violation of the fourth paragraph of
Article 95 of the Elections Law regarding the silence of the
ballot. Additionally, lists' delegates escorted many voters
behind the barrier under the pretext of illiteracy, without
verifying the necessity of their escort or recording this
incident in the records.
- Electricity cuts
were reported in many polling centers in Sidon, causing
voters to use their phones for lighting, which may have led
to photocopying of the ballot
papers.
- Electricity cuts were reported
during the evening counting process in several polling
stations, one of which is within the Beirut I district,
which may lead to confusion in the counting process or
tampering with its results.
- Female voters
in the 567 female polling station voted without the head of
the polling station and the clerk signing the ballot slip
from behind.
- Five LADE observers were prevented from attending the counting process after the polls were closed until 8 p.m. inside the polling stations and in the primary registration committee in Beirut.
Euro-Med Monitor called on the election supervisory body in Lebanon to investigate all violations that accompanied the electoral process and to take the necessary legal requirements in a way that guarantees the integrity and transparency of the elections and the accuracy of their results.