World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Trade Unions Stand In Solidarity With LGBTIQ Workers

Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 6:17 pm
Press Release: ITUC

On 17 May, International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, the ITUC stands in solidarity with LGBTIQ workers, reaffirming its commitment to building respect and dignity for all workers, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.

Despite progress and many achievements, homophobia and transphobia persist in the world of work and in society.

LGBTIQ workers are exposed to many forms of violence, harassment, discrimination and exclusion in society and throughout the employment cycle, including in education and in relation to opportunities for employment and decent work.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the risks of these workers being trapped in poverty and excluded as they face increased harassment in the world of work and disproportionate job and income loss. Many work in industries and sectors that have been the hardest hit by the pandemic, such as retail, hospitality and tourism.

Unions act to ensure that LGBTIQ workers are protected and can enjoy their rights in law and in practice. Through lobbying and advocacy, unions work to promote education and awareness-raising campaigns, and they also work to endorse inclusive and transformative trade union policies.

Across the world, unions have a long history of solidarity with the LGBTIQ community and are at the forefront of the movement to create safe and inclusive workplaces.

In Southeast Europe, unions focus on the intersection of LGBTIQ rights with the right of workers to safe and healthy workplaces free from violence and harassment. The unions work to strengthen the representation and capacity of LGBTIQ persons in trade unions.

In South Africa, COSATU provides education and awareness raising of LGBTIQ workers’ issues for union members and leaders. It negotiates LGBTIQ worker provisions into collective agreements so that all working people, regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity, receive the same benefits.

The ITUC endorsed the “Global Unions Solidarity Charter - LGBTI Workers”, which enshrines a worldwide commitment to ensure that LGBTIQ workers enjoy their fundamental human rights in society and in the world of work. Today, tomorrow and beyond, trade unions stand in solidarity with LGBTIQ workers.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


ADC: Statement On The Assassination Of Shireen Abu Akleh
Early this morning in Jenin, Occupied Palestine, revered Palestinian voice Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian American journalist for Al Jazeera, was assassinated by Israeli Occupation Forces snipers...
More>>



Ukraine: UN Rights Office Probe Spotlights Harrowing Plight Of Civilians
Almost 76 days since Russia invaded Ukraine, countless civilians remain caught up in the horror and destruction of war, UN rights investigators said on Tuesday... More>>



UN: Michele Bachelet On Inter-religious Clashes In Ethiopia
I am deeply distressed by the recent violent clashes between Muslims and Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia in which at least 30 people were reportedly killed and more than 100 others injured... More>>



Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 