Onychomycosis Treatment Market Is Set To Experience A Significant Growth Of 7% CAGR From 2021 To 2031 - FMI

Accounting for approximately 12% of the entire fungal infection treatments space, onychomycosis treatment has been witnessing a high prevalence-low awareness scenario over the years. However, gradually increasing awareness about the potential threats of onychomycosis and growing availability of treatments for the condition clearly point to a promising outlook for onychomycosis treatment market over the course of coming years.

The roughly US$ 4.5 billion global market for onychomycosis treatment is slated to observe robust year on year revenue growth of 6.4% in 2019. A new market research study by Future Market Insights throws light on the increasing role of combination therapy recommendations in supporting demand growth of onychomycosis treatment, in the near future.

Drugs Remain a Favored Choice of Treatment for Onychomycosis

While the line of treatment for onychomycosis is diverse, drugs remain the first line of onychomycosis treatment – with over 80% market value share - owing to consistently high success rate, says the report.

High treatment penetration of topical products is a major highlight of the global onychomycosis treatment market report.

Drugs, alone represent between 40-50% success rate, whereas rise up to an even higher success rate - in combination with photodynamic therapy.

The lower price point compared to high-end photodynamic or laser therapy is projected to boost patient preference for drugs in onychomycosis treatment.

Request for Report Sample @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1279

Growing Inclination towards Combination Therapy to Boost Nail Lacquer Sales

With bolstering recommendations for combination therapy by both podiatrists and dermatologists is cited as another strong factor encouraging the demand for onychomycosis treatment worldwide.

Research indicates an increased cure rate when the treatment combines systemic and topical therapies, which is presumably stimulating onychomycosis patients to opt for treatment that involves long-term antifungal drugs medication, followed by application of nail lacquers.

A senior market research analyst at FMI explains, “Oral terbinafine has been a popular choice for including in the combination therapy over the years, which is followed by amorolfine nail lacquer in follow-up sessions. The emergence of more such combination therapies as a part of onychomycosis treatment is likely to support the growth of onychomycosis treatment market in coming years”.

Nearly 80% Revenue Belongs to Distal Subungal Onychomychosis Treatment

Distal subungal onychomycosis, though is the most prevalent disease indication pushing the demand for treatment with almost 80% share in the total market value, the report projects that the prevalence of proximal subungal onychomycosis would increase at a significant rate in coming years.

Speak to our Research Expert @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1279

North America & Western Europe Bag in over 70% Market Value Share

Holding a collective revenue share of more than 70%, North American and Western European markets for onychomycosis treatment continue to provide the strongest push to market growth.

In addition to the highest onychomycosis prevalence, North America’s landscape reaps a major advantage of favorable reimbursement scenario in the US.

Analysis of the Moderately Consolidated Market Structure

Among the top performers in the global onychomycosis treatment landscape including Novartis AG, Galderma S.A., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Pfizer, Inc., and others, the top five companies account for a global market share of over 43% - leaving the market as a moderately consolidated landscape. With an objective to achieve impactful product promotion campaigns, companies are signing sales and marketing agreements, according to the report.

As indicated by recent research data, Valeant’s Jublia and Pfizer’s Diflucan have been the key brands responsible for sizable revenue generation in the onychomycosis treatment marketplace.

Jublia continues to enjoy booming sales through the company’s D2C (direct-to-consumer) marketing strategy. Galderma’s Loceryl and Novartis’ Lamisil are also projected to retain higher attractiveness in the onychomycosis treatment landscape.

The leading market players are likely to maintain their strategic focus on a strong sales channel and a versatile distribution network.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are foreseen to be significant developmental decisions of established brands in the landscape of onychomycosis treatment.

Acquisitions are also trending the competitive landscape of onychomycosis treatment market, and one of the recent acquisitions includes acquisition of the UK based Ziarco Group Limited by Novartis, which is likely to influence the novel treatment development scenario in the dermatology space.

Order a Complete Research Report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1279

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Automotive Domain

Nontuberculous Mycobacterium Treatment Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the nontuberculous mycobacterium treatment market will witness growth during 2021-2031. These are the non-motile, acid fast bacilli which are mostly seen soil and water.

Retinal Vasculitis Treatment Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the Retinal Vasculitis market will witness growth during 2021-2031.

Retinal Vasculitis is condition where the blood vessels in the ocular region get inflammated due to associated conditions like auto-immune disorder, inflammatory disorders, infective disorders and neoplastic disorders.

Histoplasmosis Treatment Market - Histoplasmosis Treatment market is looking forward to grow at a higher rate in the forecast period of 2021-2031. The rising investment by the government and public organizations to provide better healthcare quality is expected to augment the market demand.

Radiation-Induced Fibrosis Treatment Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, Radiation-Induced Fibrosis Treatment market is set to witness a 5.6% growth during the year 2021-2031. The market is expected to witness growth owing to increase in number of patients going through radiotherapy.

Uveal melanoma Treatment Market - Uvea is found in the back of the sclera and the cornea and has three parts: the iris, the ciliary body and the choroid. Uveal melanoma, including the iris choroid and cilira body, is referred to as cancer of the areas of the skin.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/onychomycosis-treatment-market

© Scoop Media