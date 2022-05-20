Lithium Mining Market Is Estimated To Register A Strong 7.20% CAGR By The End Of 2031

As per FMI, the global lithium mining market is projected to reach US$ 1.65 billion in 2021. Growing application across glass & ceramics, polymer, and pharmaceutical industries is favoring lithium sales. Driven by this, the market is estimated to reach US$ 3.3 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

More than half of the total lithium produced around the world is used for manufacturing batteries owing to its strong electrochemical potential and lightweight. Increasing demand for li-ion batteries across consumer electronics such as smartphones and laptops, and medical devices such as mobile diagnostics devices and others is accelerating the market growth. As per FMI, the sales of lithium are expected to showcase year-over-year growth of 8.5% in 2021 across the battery industry.

Sales for electric vehicles are increasing as automotive manufacturers look for solutions to offer greater fuel efficiency and comply with stringent emission control regulations implemented by governments. According to the International Energy Agency, around 7 million electric vehicles (EV) were sold in 2019. This rise in sales is propelling the demand for the EV components including batteries, which is consequently, creating high opportunities for the growth of the market.

Based on type, lithium hydroxide is anticipated to remain a dominant segment in the global market. The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing applications in air conditioning, glass and ceramics, refrigeration, and battery manufacturing.

Download Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14064

“Leading companies are focusing on acquiring more land for increasing their production capacity and adopting advanced technologies for optimizing the recovery of lithium. Through this, they intend to meet surging demand from the battery industry,” says a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Lithium Mining Market Study

The U.S. is anticipated to lead the market in North America, registering a year-on-year growth of 3.2% through 2021.

Australia, being the leading producer and exporter of lithium in the world, is expected to account for a substantial revenue share in South Asia Pacific market.

China is projected to emerge as a highly remunerative market in East Asia, favored by the increasing lithium-ion battery applications across the electric vehicle sector.

South Korea and Japan are forecast to collectively account for 11% of the total sales, owing to the surging demand from consumer electronics and medical devices in the country.

In terms of source, lithium brine is estimated to hold the largest revenue share in the segment, accounting for 65% of the overall sales through 2021.

Competitive Landscape

As per FMI, key companies operating in the global market are Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., Albemarle, Tianqi Lithium, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, and Pilbara Mineral. These players are estimated to account for 50 to 55% of the total lithium sales through 2031.

Leading manufacturers are focusing on adopting strategies such as collaborations, agreement, mergers and acquisitions to expand their production facilities to address the growing demand. For instance,

In September 2021, Albemarle Lithium UK, a global specialty chemicals company, announced entering into an agreement with a lithium convertor based in China, Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials Co., Ltd for acquiring all outstanding equity. . Under the agreement, Albemarle will complete the acquisition in 2022.

In April 2021, Tianqi, a Chinese mining and manufacturing company, announced acquisition of an Australian mining company, IGO Ltd, to expand its production capacity of lithium hydroxide.

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Albemarle

Ganfeng Lithium

Livent

Nemaska Lithium

Orocobre limited

Sichuan Tianqi Lithium Industries

SQM

Lithium Americas Corp

Tianqi Lithium

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd.

General Lithium Corp

LITHIUM EXPLORATION GROUP

LSC Lithium Corporation

Neo Lithium Corporation

U.S. Lithium Corp

Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14064

More Valuable Insights on Lithium Mining Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global lithium mining market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in lithium mining market with detailed segmentation:

By Source:

Brine

Hard Rock

Others

By Type:

Lithium Carbonate

Lithium Hydroxide

By Application:

Battery

Ceramics and Glass

Lubricants & Grease

Polymer

Flux Powder

Refrigeration

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Bonded Abrasives Market : The growing automobile industry is expected to boost the overall growth of the bonded abrasives market. Resin grinding wheels are widely used in giving the required surface finish as well as the desired design to the automobiles.

Flexible Colored PU Foams Market : In terms of value, the North America region is likely dominate the worldwide colored PU foams market in 2022, accounting for 33% of the total. Due to high demand in the electronic appliances and automotive industries, North America was the dominant regional market. According to Future Market Insights, North America is expected to gather the biggest demand for colored PU foams, as well as the largest proportion of the global market, owing to rising demand from the furniture, interiors, and construction industries.

Polybutylene Succinate Market : The global polybutylene succinate market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 76.4 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% to be valued at US$ 158 Billion from 2022 to 2032. Growth is attributed to the increased demand for Polybutylene Succinate Market, especially across end-use industries including Biomedical, packaging, agriculture among others.

Urea Formaldehyde Market : According to Future Market Insights, North America is expected to provide immense growth opportunities for Urea Formaldehyde Market, with US expected to steer the bulk of all regional growth. Extensive applications in the building and construction are keeping sales of Urea Formaldehyde Market afloat across US.

Polyethylene Terephthalate Market : The global market for polyethylene terephthalate is forecast to reach US$ 28.6 Billion in 2022, up from US$ 27.1 Billion in 2021. Furthermore, the industry is poised to reach nearly US$ 40 Billion by 2032, flourishing at a CAGR of 3.4%.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

© Scoop Media