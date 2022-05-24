World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

World Vision Launches Global Response To Escalating Hunger Crisis As Millions Of Children Face Starvation

Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 5:28 am
Press Release: World Vision

For only the second time in its history, aid organisation World Vision has launched a global humanitarian response as the conflict in Ukraine supercharges a worldwide hunger crisis in which 45 million people face starvation.

The Global Hunger Response will see World Vision focus on hunger hotspots around the globe where children are one step away from famine or facing starvation.

The move follows the conflict in Ukraine which has resulted in port closures, sanctions, and trade restrictions that have dramatically driven up the price of fuel, fertiliser, and wheat to exacerbate an already perilous hunger crisis.

World Vision’s National Director, Grant Bayldon, says there is now the potential for mass starvation across multiple nations around the world.

“The numbers we are talking about are mind-boggling – 45 million people. But the reality of that day-to-day is that mothers in parts of Africa are having to wake in the night to check their babies’ pulse to make sure their children are surviving the night.

“Families really are so desperate for food and so hungry that they are considering the unimaginable in order to survive,” he says.

Bayldon says the conflict in Ukraine, along with Covid-19 and climate change, have helped to create a “perfect storm” for the growing hunger crisis.

He says World Vision’s Global Hunger Response will build on efforts to address widespread hunger and malnutrition that have already reached around 11.5 million people.

“World Vision is already working with communities around the globe to address hunger and starvation and we’ve helped so many, but we need to expand our efforts to keep pace with the worsening situation,” Bayldon says.

World Vision is uniquely positioned to respond due to its significant operational presence and its expertise and leadership in providing cash, food, and nutrition programmes, as well as being the World Food Programme’s largest partner for the delivery of emergency food supplies. 
 
However, the organisation is also calling on the international community to prioritise the lives of the millions of children who are at risk of dying of starvation right now.

“Our staff living in the communities they serve are doing everything in their power to help those worst-affected by the hunger crisis. But we urgently need more support to scale up this life-saving work. Urgent funding must be provided immediately. We must all step up to ensure every child can achieve their potential in life," Bayldon says.

Key facts:

  • 45 million people in 43 countries face starvation.Countries with current/projected populations in the worst famine classification of IPC 5 are Yemen, Somalia, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Afghanistan
  • The World Food Programme estimates that the number of people facing acute food insecurity could rise from 276million to between 309 million and 323 million under different scenarios due to the conflict in Ukraine[1].
  • World Vision will be focused on at least 24 countries as part of its Global Hunger Response.These countries are: Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda,Tanzania, Angola, DR Congo, Central African Rep, Chad, Burkina Faso, Lebanon, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen and Myanmar.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from World Vision on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 




UN: “COVID-19 Is Not Over”, Tedros Warns World Health Assembly
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) told global health Ministers on Sunday that although reported COVID-19 cases and deaths have declined significantly, it is not time to lower the guard... More>>



UN: Bachelet Calls On Mexico To Step Up Efforts As Tragic Milestone Reached Of More Than 100,000 Disappearances
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday called on the Mexican authorities to step up efforts to ensure truth and justice for victims of disappearances, who now number more than 100,000, according to official data... More>>


ADC: Statement On The Assassination Of Shireen Abu Akleh
Early this morning in Jenin, Occupied Palestine, revered Palestinian voice Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian American journalist for Al Jazeera, was assassinated by Israeli Occupation Forces snipers...
More>>





Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 