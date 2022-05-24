World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Deputy Prime Minister Jurin’s Statement On The APEC Trade Ministers' Meeting

Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 6:06 am
Press Release: APEC

Through a statement, Thailand Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawit, shared with APEC Trade Ministers and member economies his assessment of the prevailing views of all APEC member economies and the way forward for the forum to advance sustainable and inclusive growth.

As the Chair of the 2022 APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Jurin’s statement addresses the three main priorities of APEC 2022, namely, to:

  • Open to all opportunities
  • Connect in all dimensions
  • Balance in all aspects

Read the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Statement of Chair

The statement also includes two annexes:

Read Annex A: APEC’s Definition of “Logistics-related Services”

Read Annex 2: Voluntary Principles for the Interoperability of Vaccination Certificates in the APEC Region

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister Jurin also issued a statement on the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, based on the discussion at a public-private dialogue between trade ministers and the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC).

Read the Chair’s Statement on the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, the COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond

