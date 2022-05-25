Coal Tar Pitch Market Witness A Considerable CAGR Of 5.4% During The Forecast Period Of 2022 – 2028

Tier-1 companies in coal tar manufacturing represent 60-70% share of the total market revenue. With massive coal tar distillation capacities across the globe, these players in coal tar pitch landscape maintain their focus on both, standard grade and special grade coal tar pitch (CTP) production.

Tier 2 players have a strong presence over restricted regions, whereas that of Tier 3 competitors is limited to regional sales. Standard grade coal tar pitch is the key focus area for the latter two, according to Future Market Insight’s study on the global coal tar pitch landscape.

“Production facility expansion, strategic acquisitions, and CTP product innovation will remain the key developmental strategies trending among leading players,” says a senior research analyst at FMI. The analyst adds further, “Massive Aluminum demand from automotive and transportation sectors has been pushing the Aluminum production levels 4-5% (yearly) since the recent past. Growing demand for lightweight vehicles is among the most impactful factors driving the consumption of Aluminum, subsequently contributing to sales of coal tar pitch”.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights@

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7186

Long-term Contractual Partnerships & Backward Integrated Supply Rule Strategic Minds of Coal Tar Pitch Manufacturers

While manufacturers of coal tar pitch are preferring long-term supply contracts with leading coal tar manufacturers, FMI has also identified these players entering strategic partnerships with steel manufacturers, where coal tar is often the byproduct of coke processing ovens.

A few other activities that make this landscape dynamic include long-term contracts between manufacturers of coal tar pitch and those of primary aluminum and graphite electrode, with a sole objective to sustain the coal tar pitch supply to end markets.

Aluminum Grade CTP Holds a Winning Revenue Share in Coal Tar Pitch Market

Application-wise, around 80% revenue share belongs to the aluminum electrode, according to the study. As coal tar pitch is increasingly being consumed by aluminum smelters lowing to higher sustainability and economic feasibility, the mushrooming Aluminum production is constantly driving the growth of coal tar pitch landscape.

In 2019, the revenue of Aluminum grade coal tar pitch is pegged for over 5% Y-o-Y growth. Besides, Graphite electrode is also slated for promising performance and the application base of coal tar pitch as a chemical intermediate in carbon black manufacturing is visibly growing.

Development of Specialized ‘Zero QI Impregnating’ Coal Tar Pitch Expands Applicability

A specialized ‘impregnating’ pitch obtained by processing coal tar at a high temperature is widely used in the Graphite industry during the electrode manufacturing process. The resultant technological advancements in the life of electrodes pushes CTP applications in roofing, coating, electrode, refractory, and others.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ of Your Competitors, Get Customized Report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-7186

China Commands over Global Coal Tar Pitch Landscape, India Leads Asia Pacific’s CTP Scenario

China, India, Russia, and Western Europe have a significant aluminum production base, whereas MEA is demonstrating promising growth in coal tar pitch landscape in recent years. North America, however, is observing passive growth over the recent past, post decline in the aluminum production levels.

According to the FMI’s report, China is the global leader in coal tar pitch ecosystem owing to significant Aluminum production and thriving production levels of Graphite electrode. China is projected for a 6% year on year revenue growth by this year’s end, reflecting ample growth opportunities for coal tar pitch manufacturers.

On the other side, APAC’s market for coal tar pitch is witnessing growth concentration in India that has been attributed to an impressive rate of Aluminum production in the country.

Coal Tar Pitch Market Market by Category

By Form:

Solid

Liquid

By Grade:

Aluminum Grade

Graphite Grade

Special Grade

By Application:

Aluminum Electrode

Graphite Electrode

Roofing Coating Material

Blast Furnance Linings

Chemical Intermediates

Sealents

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEC (Asia Pacific Excluding China)

China

Middle East & Africa

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-7186

Competitive Landscape

Over the past few years, manufacturers are shifting their focus towards emerging regions to cater the growing demand from the application segments. Several key players are also focusing on expanding their production capacities, product launches, R & D and are also focusing on mergers & acquisition.

For Instance,

In 2017, Koppers Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Koppers Holdings Inc., announced its new long-term coal tar supply agreement with leading steelmaker ArcelorMittal.

In 2018, Himadri Specialty Chemicals Ltd announced its plan to expand its production facility at Singur in West Bengal by making a planned investment of Rs 1,000 crore over the next five years.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Automotive Fuel Cock Market: Fuel Cock is a small valve that controls the flow of liquid and gas into the engines. It works same as that of a boiler. Thus, the additional materials from internal combustion engines are drained out. It can be installed in the radiator or fuel system depending on the requirements.

Core Plate Varnishes Market: Core plate varnishes is one of the insulation components to the electrical devices and machines. Manufacturers have developed water borne and heat absorbing varnishes to insulate the electrical steel.

Optical Lens Materials Market: The materials used to make optical lenses are known as optical lens materials. Optical lenses are made of different materials, such as Silicone Hydrogel, Fluoro-silicone Acrylate, Hydrogel and PMMA.

Chelating Agents Market: Surging demand from detergent and cleaning industries along with pulp and paper industries is driving the growth of chelating agents market.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

© Scoop Media