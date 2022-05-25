World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Save The Children Deeply Saddened By Deaths Of Rohingya Children And Adults Following Boat Capsize

Wednesday, 25 May 2022, 7:48 pm
Press Release: Save The Children

Save the Children is deeply saddened by the deaths of at least 17 people, including children, when a boat carrying 90 Rohingya refugees capsized off the coast of Myanmar on Saturday.

Several of the bodies found were children aged between 11 and 12, according to local reports. More than 50 people remain missing.

May is the first month of the region’s monsoon season, increasing the risk of capsize to those taking perilous sea voyages in search for a better life. Hundreds of Rohingya have died in similar boat incidents in the past few years, Save the Children said.

Sultana Begum, Regional Humanitarian Advocacy and Policy Manager at Save the Children, said:

"This should be a wake-up call for us all. The long drawn-out persecution of Rohingya people has now claimed more innocent lives, among them, children .

"Past experiences of violence, as well as poverty and insecurity, push Rohingya families to make these deadly sea journeys in search of a better life. These journeys are extremely dangerous, and those fleeing risk death, grave physical and mental harm, and sickness.

"The need to ensure that Rohingya people are safe, respected, and protected is as pressing as ever. Countries across the region should develop a system to monitor refugee boat movements and rapidly respond to prevent further loss of life at sea. They should then ensure their rights as refugees are respected in-country. Without this, it is difficult to see how the next generation of Rohingya children are able to have a future in which they are safe, protected and their rights are fulfilled."

Save the Children is one of the leading International NGOs working in Cox’s Bazar District in Bangladesh. The agency is supporting Rohingya refugee children and their families with access to education, health and nutrition, food, water, shelter and child protection services. We have reached more than 600,000 Rohingya refugees, including 462,785 children since the response started in 2017.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 




UN: “COVID-19 Is Not Over”, Tedros Warns World Health Assembly
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) told global health Ministers on Sunday that although reported COVID-19 cases and deaths have declined significantly, it is not time to lower the guard... More>>



UN: Bachelet Calls On Mexico To Step Up Efforts As Tragic Milestone Reached Of More Than 100,000 Disappearances
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday called on the Mexican authorities to step up efforts to ensure truth and justice for victims of disappearances, who now number more than 100,000, according to official data... More>>


ADC: Statement On The Assassination Of Shireen Abu Akleh
Early this morning in Jenin, Occupied Palestine, revered Palestinian voice Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian American journalist for Al Jazeera, was assassinated by Israeli Occupation Forces snipers...
More>>





Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 