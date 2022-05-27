Charity Donates Its Millionth Meal To Ukraine

Global charity, the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) has today delivered its one millionth meal to Ukrainian refugees, in a mammoth international effort including donors and volunteers from across the world.

RRT launched the Food Box program on March 4, 2022 – just a week after Russia invaded Ukraine – and had Food Boxes on the ground a week later.

The boxes were conceived of in New Zealand, and are being packed in Germany, France, UK and Sweden, before being trucked to the Polish border and Ukraine.

New Zealand donors contributed more than 10 per cent of the almost $5 million (NZD) that funded 45,000 RRT food boxes, each of which contains up to 24 meals, the millionth of which was delivered to Ukraine today.

Trucks loaded with the boxes and other essential items take them to Poland on the Ukraine border where government officials, the military or other charities receive them.

From there, the Food Boxes and other essential items are gifted to Ukrainian refugees in Poland and into various Ukraine destinations to be distributed to people impacted by this crisis.

In the case of Russian-occupied cities, the Food Boxes are left 25km away in military camps, with brave women and older people riding bikes to collect it in ruck sacks – always under threat of fire.

Dubbed Operation 322 – standing for March 2022 – the Food Box effort is RRT’s response to the human crisis which has gripped Ukraine.

To give an idea of the scale – RRT, which is a global charity - has delivered more meals to Ukraine in less than three months than they delivered across the world during the 2021 Covid outbreak.

“Sometimes not needing to find the next meal to put on the table can prove a great boost to those doing it tough, and we are grateful this initiative has been able to help in a small way,” said RRT NZ General Manager, Cameron Prestidge.

“Like so many others, members of the RRT were horrified about what was happening in Ukraine, and as is our approach, we decided to put compassion into action.

“Christian values of care and compassion are at the core of the Rapid Relief Team’s services and support.

“While others were gearing up to provide clothes, money and other support, we recognised supplying food and nutrition to the people in such a dire situation, was something we could do to help and quickly.”

The Rapid Relief Team is the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church.

In Europe, teams of up to 75 volunteers pack as many as 5,000 meals in a night in secret warehouses, with the location not disclosed so that the operation cannot be targeted for disruption or harm.

The RRT Food Box contains a variety of non-perishable, long-life food providing easy-to-make and eat meals.

“Feedback from partner agencies included that the small touches in the Food Box like chocolate and tea, mean a lot to people with nothing,” Mr Prestidge said.

The RRT Food Box program has been running for four years and RRT undertakes an annual survey to ensure it is meeting the need of the community.

They were initially developed by RRT in New Zealand as an assistance tool to support those escaping domestic violence or needing to find short term emergency accommodation, but the program has expanded significantly.

Over the last two years, recipients of the RRT Food Boxes have expanded to include temporary or casual workers, or the elderly, isolating at home due to Covid-19, to those recovering from the impacts of bushfire, floods and drought.

© Scoop Media

