UHT Milk Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 137.7 Bn By 2032| Report By Future Market Insights

The global UHT milk market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.6% and reach US$ 137.7 Bn by 2032.

UHT milk is a type of milk which is derived by heating it at ultra-high temperature for a set or extended period of time. This procedure is followed to ensure that the milk is safe to consume and free of microbial or harmful elements. UHT treated milk is already processed so the consumer does not need to heat it again before consumption.

UHT milk effectively kills germs and non-vital organisms that can only be destroyed at a certain temperature. Dairy products are consumed on a massive scale every day, with UHT milk topping the consumption chart. UHT processed milk is still on the vital side after going through the necessary heating process. Thus, long shelf life, nutritional benefits, and ease of use are a few key factors driving the growth of Ultra-High-Temperature (UHT) Milk Market.

UHT Milk Market Size (2022E) US$ 66.2 Bn UHT Milk Market Projected Size (2032F) US$ 137.7 Bn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 7.60%

Key Takeaways

The UHT milk market is estimated to expand at CAGRs of 7.6% over forecast period

Asia pacific market is anticipated to grow with highest compound annual growth rate owing to rising demand of milk in countries such as India, China and Japan, due to high per capita consumption of milk.

The Europe UHT milk market currently holds more than 30% of value share in 2022.

In North America, the US will continue leading the market. North America is anticipated to grow with CAGR of 7.1% over forecasted period.

“There is high focus on perfecting the technology among manufacturers of UHT milk products. Besides this they are improving their packaging game to create brand awareness as well as steer clear of competition,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape.

The Ultra-High-Temperature (UHT) Milk Market is significantly competitive and exhibits the presence of many worldwide producers. Moreover, many of hypermarkets has their own UHT milk brands. Such brands are additionally pose challenge to private labels and regional dairy processors. Most brands maintaining a competitive price to gain edge.

For instance, in May 2017, LiveUp and NaturalUp are two product of Fonterra Anchor brand introduced a finest UHT milk and made with great protein organic components which was offered through on online platforms and brick motor stores.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global UHT milk market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

UHT Milk Market by Category

By Product Type:

Skimmed

Whole

Partly Skimmed

Fat filled

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C HORECA Specialty Stores Modern Trade Convenience Stores Grocery Stores Specialty Food Stores Online Retailers Other Distribution Channel



By Source:

Animal-based Milk Cow Milk Goat Milk Buffalo Milk Other

Plant-based Milk Almond Coconut Soy Other



By End Use Application:

Infant Formula

Dairy Product Butter Cheese Yogurt Milk Powder Ice Cream Others

Bakery & Confectionery

Milk & Milk based Beverages

Retail Sales

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle east and Africa

Frequently Asked Questions

How Big is the UHT Milk Market?

What is the North America UHT Milk Market Outlook?

At What Rate Will UHT Milk Demand Grow in Europe?

What Are the Key Trends Shaping the UHT Milk Market?

