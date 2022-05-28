Beverage Packaging Market Expanding At A CAGR Of 4.1%, Reaching US$ 128.2 Bn By The Year 2027

The beverage packaging market is anticipated to register a CAGR 4.1% in terms of value during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Beverage packaging manufacturers have witnessed an increasing demand for smaller pack sizes, which has led to a rise in demand for beverage cans, as they are convenient for carrying. However, rising awareness regarding sugar content in soft drinks, and the resultant health effects has led to a meteoric increase in the consumption of bottled water in the beverage packaging market. In the beverage packaging market, brand owners in developed countries such the U.S. have been quick to capitalize on this growing demand and offer seasonal flavoured water, such as chocolate peppermint.

High consumption of alcohol in developed and developing economies is expected to bolster the demand for beverage packaging, especially beer bottles and beverage cans, during the next ten years. High demand for flavoured alcoholic beverages, wine, soft drinks, and energy drinks are expected to bolster the sales of beverage cans in the beverage packaging market.

Get Sample of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-196

Key Takeaways of Beverage Packaging Market Study

According to FMI analysis, glass is expected to remain the top revenue generating segment in the beverage packaging market. However, it is expected to witness a decline during the forecast period, owing to the shift in preference for plastic packaging solutions, due to the brittle nature of glass. The growth in consumption of bottled water is expected to continue in the beverage packaging market as more consumers continue to make the shift from carbonated drinks to low-sugar drinks. This is attributed to rising consumer awareness regarding the health effects associated with the consumption of carbonated drinks. The Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) Beverage packaging market is identified as the most lucrative geographic region, wherein China & India represent a substantial total incremental opportunity over the forecast period.

“The beverage packaging industry is characterized by several design-level trends. One of the most prominent trends is an inclination of beverage packaging manufacturers towards packaging design innovation, keeping consumer convenience at the center. Many vendors focus on lightweight feature to help beverage packaging manufacturers in their efforts to reduce transit costs,” says an FMI analyst.

Beverage Packaging Market by Category

By product Type:

Liquid Cartons

Beverage Cans

Glass Bottles

Plastic Bottles

Others

By Material :

Glass

Plastic

Metal

Paper/Paperboard

By Application :

Alcoholic Drinks

Beer

Wine

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Fruit Juices

Carbonated Drinks/Soda

RTD Beverages

Beverage Packaging Market Landscape

Key players in the beverage packaging market such as Ball Corporation and Crown Holdings, Inc. emphasize on product development by adopting smart packaging technology, such as smart beverage cans, which can connect with electronic devices to interact with the user. Key players operating in the global market for Beverage packaging include Crown Holdings, Inc., Amcor Limited., Ardagh Group S.A., Ball Corporation, Gerresheimer AG., Owens-Illinois, Inc., Berry Global, Inc., Beatson Clark Ltd., Intrapac International Corporation, BA Glass Germany GmbH., Nampak Ltd., Vidrala S.A., Silgan Containers LLC., Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Ltd., and Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.

Request Customization of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-196

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.3. Wheel of Opportunity

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. Market Viewpoint

3.1. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.2. Global Packaging Industry Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.3. Trends

3.3.4. Opportunities

4. Global Beverage Packaging Market Analysis By Region

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes) Analysis 2012-2021 By Region

4.2.1. North America

4.2.2. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

4.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes) Forecast 2022-2027 By Region

Get Discount on the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-discount/rep-gb-196

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Packaging

Glass Bottles Market - The glass bottles market worth will reach US$37.1 Bn in 2021, as per Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis. Overall glass bottles sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 and 2031.

Cosmetic Tubes Market - The global cosmetics tube market exhibited year-over-year growth by 4% between 2020 and 2021. As per Future Market Insights, demand for cosmetic tubes is expected to accelerate at 4.6% CAGR.

Plastic Rigid IBC Market - Plastic Rigid IBC Market By Capacity Type (Up to 500 liters, 500-1000 liters, 1000-1500 liters, 1500-2000 liters, above 2000 liters), Material Type (High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Contact Us

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers Dubai

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-beverage-packaging-market

© Scoop Media