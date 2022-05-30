World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Medical Telepresence Robots Market Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of 22.5% From 2032 | Report By Future Market Insights

Monday, 30 May 2022, 6:47 pm
Press Release: Future Market Insights

 Medical Telepresence Robots Helping Meet Goals of Effective Communication within Healthcare Industry, States Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights, a market intelligence and competitive intelligence firm, estimates that Medical Telepresence Robots is anticipated to witness incredible growth in the coming years due to rising demand for such systems from the healthcare industry, the large number of supporting devices available and the growing adoption in educational and recreational settings. According to the study, the global Medical Telepresence Robots market was valued at the US$ 50.1 Mn in 2021, and it is also expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.5% over the assessment period of 2022-2032.

The Medical Telepresence Robots are manufactured by companies such as Amy Robotics, Ava Robotics, Blue Ocean Robotics and InTouch Health. North America region dominates the global Medical Telepresence Robots market share owing to the region’s increased adoption of artificial intelligence and robotics in the healthcare sector, as well as an increase in the number of regional players. Europe holds the second largest share in the Medical Telepresence Robots market followed by Asia.

The top application of Medical Telepresence Robots is when it is used in hospitals and assisted living services with a market size of US$ 34.9 Mn in 2021. This can be attributed to the increased adoption of telepresence robots in hospital settings as a result of features such as two-way communication from any distance and efficient teleconsultation and monitoring.

To remain ahead of your competitors, request for a sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14789

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The Medical Telepresence Robots market is anticipated to add 7.5X value by 2032
  • The market is expected to expand at a considerable growth rate of 22.5% and be valued at US$ 459.1 Mn by 2032
  • Amy Robotics and InTouch Health are the top giants in Medical Telepresence Robots manufacturing
  • Based on type, Mobile Robots accounted for around 65.8% of the global market share in 2021

 “The increase in the number of market players offering cutting-edge solutions, as well as a greater emphasis on R&D in response to changing requirements, has resulted in the introduction of innovative solutions, which has further impacted market growth of Medical Telepresence Robots”, says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Winning Strategy

To fulfil the rising demand, major firms are focusing on initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions and the expansion of worldwide distribution networks. To stay competitive in the post-coronavirus economy, manufacturers are launching innovative products into the market.

  • Recently, InTouch Technologies (US) entered into an agreement to acquire REACH Health (US), a software used to improve the ease and distribution of telehealth. This boosts InTouch Health's position as the preferred telehealth partner for hospitals and health systems.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Medical Telepresence Robots market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by type (Stationary and Mobile), by components (Camera, Speaker, Microphone, Display, Power Source and Sensors), by end-use (Hospitals and Homes) and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

For in-depth insights, Download a PDF Brochure – https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-14789

Future Market Insights’ Domain Knowledge in Healthcare Division 

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Healthcare domain team at Future Market Insights helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the Healthcare industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Key Segments Covered In Medical Telepresence Robots Industry Survey

Medical Telepresence Robots Market by Component:

  • Camera
  • Display
  • Microphone
  • Speaker
  • Power Source
  • Sensors and Control Systems

Medical Telepresence Robots Market by Type:

  • Stationary
  • Mobile

Medical Telepresence Robots Market by End Use:

  • Hospitals and Assisted Living Services
  • Home Use

Medical Telepresence Robots Market by Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia and ASEAN
  • Oceania
  • Middle East and Africa

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Atrial Fibrillation Device Market : The global atrial fibrillation devices market is expected to reach US$ 17.9 Bn by 2032 .The ablation catheter segment with a market share of more than 59% has topped the global market within the product category and is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 18.3% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Medical Telepresence Robots MarketThe global Medical Telepresence Robots market is estimated at US$ 61.1 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 459.1 Mn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 22.5% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Disposable Bronchoscopes MarketThe Global Disposable Bronchoscopes market s predicted to increase at a CAGR of 16.9% in the period between 2022 and 2032. It is expected to provide an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 2.3 billion in the upcoming 10 years.

About FMI:

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact Us:
Future Market Insights,
Unit No: 1602-006, Jumeirah Bay 2, Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates

LinkedInTwitterBlogs

© Scoop Media

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and has its global delivery center in India. In addition to these, FMI also carries out business development and client engagement through its US and UK offices.

Contact Future Market Insights

 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 




High Commissioner For Human Rights: Michelle Bachelet’s Official Visit To China
Good evening and thank you all for joining me here today. This press conference has to be virtual, given the COVID-19 restrictions in place. But I hope this means that those of you who may otherwise not have been able to travel... More>>


UN News: Monkeypox Outbreak Can Still Be Contained, Insists UN Health Agency
The monkeypox outbreak that has been reported in 16 countries and several regions of the world can still be contained and the overall risk of transmission is low, the UN health agency said on Tuesday...
More>>


UN: “COVID-19 Is Not Over”, Tedros Warns World Health Assembly
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) told global health Ministers on Sunday that although reported COVID-19 cases and deaths have declined significantly, it is not time to lower the guard... More>>


Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 