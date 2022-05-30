Medical Telepresence Robots Market Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of 22.5% From 2032 | Report By Future Market Insights

Medical Telepresence Robots Helping Meet Goals of Effective Communication within Healthcare Industry, States Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights, a market intelligence and competitive intelligence firm, estimates that Medical Telepresence Robots is anticipated to witness incredible growth in the coming years due to rising demand for such systems from the healthcare industry, the large number of supporting devices available and the growing adoption in educational and recreational settings. According to the study, the global Medical Telepresence Robots market was valued at the US$ 50.1 Mn in 2021, and it is also expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.5% over the assessment period of 2022-2032.

The Medical Telepresence Robots are manufactured by companies such as Amy Robotics, Ava Robotics, Blue Ocean Robotics and InTouch Health. North America region dominates the global Medical Telepresence Robots market share owing to the region’s increased adoption of artificial intelligence and robotics in the healthcare sector, as well as an increase in the number of regional players. Europe holds the second largest share in the Medical Telepresence Robots market followed by Asia.

The top application of Medical Telepresence Robots is when it is used in hospitals and assisted living services with a market size of US$ 34.9 Mn in 2021. This can be attributed to the increased adoption of telepresence robots in hospital settings as a result of features such as two-way communication from any distance and efficient teleconsultation and monitoring.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Medical Telepresence Robots market is anticipated to add 7.5X value by 2032

The market is expected to expand at a considerable growth rate of 22.5% and be valued at US$ 459.1 Mn by 2032

Amy Robotics and InTouch Health are the top giants in Medical Telepresence Robots manufacturing

Based on type, Mobile Robots accounted for around 65.8% of the global market share in 2021

“The increase in the number of market players offering cutting-edge solutions, as well as a greater emphasis on R&D in response to changing requirements, has resulted in the introduction of innovative solutions, which has further impacted market growth of Medical Telepresence Robots”, says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Winning Strategy

To fulfil the rising demand, major firms are focusing on initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions and the expansion of worldwide distribution networks. To stay competitive in the post-coronavirus economy, manufacturers are launching innovative products into the market.

Recently, InTouch Technologies (US) entered into an agreement to acquire REACH Health (US), a software used to improve the ease and distribution of telehealth. This boosts InTouch Health's position as the preferred telehealth partner for hospitals and health systems.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Medical Telepresence Robots market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by type (Stationary and Mobile), by components (Camera, Speaker, Microphone, Display, Power Source and Sensors), by end-use (Hospitals and Homes) and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Covered In Medical Telepresence Robots Industry Survey

Medical Telepresence Robots Market by Component:

Camera

Display

Microphone

Speaker

Power Source

Sensors and Control Systems

Medical Telepresence Robots Market by Type:

Stationary

Mobile

Medical Telepresence Robots Market by End Use:

Hospitals and Assisted Living Services

Home Use

Medical Telepresence Robots Market by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and ASEAN

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

