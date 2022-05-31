World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Appointment Of Three Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassadors In New Zealand In 2022

Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 5:52 pm
Press Release: Consulate-General of Japan

The Consulate-General of Japan in Auckland is delighted to convey that three New Zealand-based Japanese Cuisine Good will Ambassadors have been appointed in 2022. This is the first time anyone has been appointed from New Zealand. Two of three live in Auckland.

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries appointed 31 people who work overseas in positions relating to Japanese cuisine, as Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassadors. This appointment is part of the Ministry’s initiative to further promote Japanese cuisine and Japanese food culture internationally.

From New Zealand, Mr Tokuyama Makoto, Chef-Owner of Cocoro Restaurant in Auckland, Mr Narita Yoshiji, New Zealand representative for Daikoku Restaurant Group in Auckland, and Mr Hamada Kinji, Chef-Owner of Kinji Japanese Restaurant in Christchurch were appointed in recognition of their achievements including promoting Japanese cuisine and Japanese food culture, and their ability to disseminate information domestically within, and internationally from New Zealand. There are 173 Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassadors all over the world, however this is the first time anyone has been appointed from New Zealand.

