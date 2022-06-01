Pacific Green Appoints The Principal Contractor For Its Richborough Energy Park Battery Storage System In The UK

DOVER, DE, May 31, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Pacific Green", (OTCQB:PGTK)) announces that it has entered into an agreement with Instalcom Limited ("Instalcom") to be the principal contractor (the "Principal Contractor Agreement") for its 99.98 MW battery energy storage system ("BESS") in development at Richborough Energy Park in Kent, England.

The award of this Principal Contractor Agreement, in conjunction with the battery supply agreement previously signed with Shanghai Election Gotion New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., paves the way for construction to begin in early July 2022.

Scott Poulter, Pacific Green's Chief Executive, commented: "Instalcom has a 30 year track-record of delivering complex, large-scale energy infrastructure projects throughout the UK. We're very pleased to have found such a partner with their capabilities, dedication and the resources to support Pacific Green as we rapidly scale up our battery energy park developments in the UK to 1.1 GW and beyond."

As well as the Principal Contractor Agreement, Pacific Green has also awarded Instalcom with an operations and maintenance contract (the "Operations & Maintenance Agreement") to provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services for Pacific Green's Richborough Energy Park. The Operations & Maintenance Agreement will begin at the start of Richborough Energy Park's commercial operations via the UK's National Grid in June 2023.

Vince Bowler, Instalcom's Managing Director, remarked: "Instalcom is very excited to be supporting Pacific Green in the development and delivery of this low carbon technology project that will make a positive contribution to the UK's Build Back Greener Net Zero Strategy."

Scott added: "This is another huge milestone in Pacific Green's corporate growth into one of the world's leading vertical energy developers. Our UK pipeline utilizes Pacific Green's proprietary "ODCO2 Energy Development Platform" to deliver end to end capital efficient renewable energy and storage parks to the market."

About Pacific Green Technologies, Inc.

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. is focused on addressing the world's need for cleaner and more sustainable energy. The Company offers BESS, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) and Photovoltaic (PV) energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions. For more information, visit Pacific Green's website: www.pacificgreentechnologies.com

About Instalcom Limited

Instalcom is a Utility Contractor operating in the power, water, telecoms, rail and oil & gas sectors. Instalcom is owned by OCU Group Limited, who operate with a work force in excess of 2,000 personnel and annual revenues exceeding EUR210 million (US$264 million).

© Scoop Media

