World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Pacific Green Appoints The Principal Contractor For Its Richborough Energy Park Battery Storage System In The UK

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 6:50 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

DOVER, DE, May 31, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Pacific Green", (OTCQB:PGTK)) announces that it has entered into an agreement with Instalcom Limited ("Instalcom") to be the principal contractor (the "Principal Contractor Agreement") for its 99.98 MW battery energy storage system ("BESS") in development at Richborough Energy Park in Kent, England.

The award of this Principal Contractor Agreement, in conjunction with the battery supply agreement previously signed with Shanghai Election Gotion New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., paves the way for construction to begin in early July 2022.

Scott Poulter, Pacific Green's Chief Executive, commented: "Instalcom has a 30 year track-record of delivering complex, large-scale energy infrastructure projects throughout the UK. We're very pleased to have found such a partner with their capabilities, dedication and the resources to support Pacific Green as we rapidly scale up our battery energy park developments in the UK to 1.1 GW and beyond."

As well as the Principal Contractor Agreement, Pacific Green has also awarded Instalcom with an operations and maintenance contract (the "Operations & Maintenance Agreement") to provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services for Pacific Green's Richborough Energy Park. The Operations & Maintenance Agreement will begin at the start of Richborough Energy Park's commercial operations via the UK's National Grid in June 2023.

Vince Bowler, Instalcom's Managing Director, remarked: "Instalcom is very excited to be supporting Pacific Green in the development and delivery of this low carbon technology project that will make a positive contribution to the UK's Build Back Greener Net Zero Strategy."

Scott added: "This is another huge milestone in Pacific Green's corporate growth into one of the world's leading vertical energy developers. Our UK pipeline utilizes Pacific Green's proprietary "ODCO2 Energy Development Platform" to deliver end to end capital efficient renewable energy and storage parks to the market."

About Pacific Green Technologies, Inc.

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. is focused on addressing the world's need for cleaner and more sustainable energy. The Company offers BESS, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) and Photovoltaic (PV) energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions. For more information, visit Pacific Green's website: www.pacificgreentechnologies.com

About Instalcom Limited

Instalcom is a Utility Contractor operating in the power, water, telecoms, rail and oil & gas sectors. Instalcom is owned by OCU Group Limited, who operate with a work force in excess of 2,000 personnel and annual revenues exceeding EUR210 million (US$264 million).

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Niue: Continues Relations With The People’s Republic Of China
Niue’s Premier of Niue, Hon. Dalton Tagelagi spoke with His Excellency State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi as part of a meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs from across the Pacific region... More>>




High Commissioner For Human Rights: Michelle Bachelet’s Official Visit To China
Good evening and thank you all for joining me here today. This press conference has to be virtual, given the COVID-19 restrictions in place. But I hope this means that those of you who may otherwise not have been able to travel... More>>


UN News: Monkeypox Outbreak Can Still Be Contained, Insists UN Health Agency
The monkeypox outbreak that has been reported in 16 countries and several regions of the world can still be contained and the overall risk of transmission is low, the UN health agency said on Tuesday...
More>>


Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 