World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Second Pacific Regional Aviation Ministers Meeting Confirmed For 22 June 2022

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Pacific Aviation Safety Office

The second Regional Aviation Ministers Meeting (RAMM2) has been confirmed to be hosted virtually on 22 June 2022 (Cook Islands time) by the Government of the Cook Islands at a Pacific senior aviation officials meeting on 25 May.

RAMM2 is the follow up to the first Regional Aviation Ministers Meeting (RAMM1) in 2021, which was successfully convened by the Government of Papua New Guinea, after a gap of two decades.

Pacific Aviation Ministers at RAMM2 will consider progress on the implementation of the Port Moresby Declaration on Aviation Safety and Security. The Port Moresby Declaration was endorsed at RAMM1 to advance significant regional aviation reforms to ensure there is a safe, sustainable, and robust regional aviation system to benefit the Pacific.

“The first Regional Aviation Ministers Meeting also endorsed the Framework for Aviation in the Pacific as the catalyst to advance aviation regional development in the Pacific,” said aviation officials meeting Chair, Mr. John Hosking, Secretary for Transport in the Cook Islands.

“Amending the Pacific’s aviation treaty, developing a regional aviation strategy, enhancing a regional aviation organisation, and considering the impact of COVID-19 on regional aviation were the four key RAMM1 deliverables identified by Ministers.”

“I am pleased to report significant regional progress has been achieved on all four strategic actions, and we are ready to present our joint efforts to Ministers for their consideration at RAMM2,” said Mr. Hosking.

“I am pleased to report significant progress has been achieved on all four strategic actions and we are on track for RAMM2,” said Mr. Hosking.

Regional engagement
Led by the Pacific Aviation Safety Office (PASO), as the RAMM Secretariat, senior aviation officials throughout the region are making significant progress on RAMM1 strategic actions as RAMM2 preparations are being finalised.

Incorporating widespread consultation with officials from 15 Pacific States and key regional stakeholders, including the Pacific Island Forum Secretariat (PIFS), the Pacific Regional Infrastructure Facility (PRIF), and the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO), key documents will be presented to Aviation Ministers for consideration at RAMM2.

“Officials from Australia, Cook Islands, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu have contributed to the RAMM deliverables through a series of Pacific aviation officials’ meetings, workshops, and one-on-one consultations,” said Mr. Hosking.

Through this engagement process, Pacific States have conveyed appreciation to the New Zealand Government, World Bank, and the PRIF for their financial support to progress the RAMM strategic actions.

Amending the Pacific Island Civil Aviation Safety and Security Treaty

Aviation officials have unanimously agreed to present proposed amendments to the

Pacific Islands Civil Aviation Safety and Security Treaty

(PICASST) at RAMM2 for Ministerial consideration.

This follows an extensive regional PICASST consultation process with Pacific States led by PASO in recent months.

It is anticipated that the revised PICASST will be tabled for consideration at the next Pacific Island Forums Leaders meeting.

Pacific Regional Aviation Strategy

The direction of the new 10-year Regional Aviation Strategy, which will support the development of aviation in the Pacific, has received widespread regional support from senior aviation officials and a progress report will be presented for Ministerial consideration at RAMM2.

As the RAMM Secretariat, PASO has engaged IOS Partners to develop the strategy in consultation with Pacific Island States, airlines, airport authorities, and the tourism sector.

The development of the Pacific’s Regional Aviation Strategy will also be informed by wider aviation processes, including the 41st International Civil Aviation Organization Assembly in late September, and it is anticipated that the strategy will be completed by the end of 2022.

“Aviation safety and security compliance and oversight is of strategic importance to the region because of its implications for sustainable economic development and the connectivity of the Blue Pacific,” said Mr. Hosking.

“To support a collaborative and uniform approach to improving aviation in the Pacific, the Regional Aviation Strategy is examining the regional legislative framework, the audit and inspection programme, strategic training and human resource development, regional governance engagement and coordination, and sustainable economic development.”

Through the regional consultation process, the importance of environmental protection and the inclusion of the impacts of climate change emerged as another key area to be addressed in the strategy.

“Climate change is a global concern and if we are to progress aviation in our region, we must recognise it cannot be at the expense of our environment,” said Mr. Hosking.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pacific Aviation Safety Office on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Niue: Continues Relations With The People’s Republic Of China
Niue’s Premier of Niue, Hon. Dalton Tagelagi spoke with His Excellency State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi as part of a meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs from across the Pacific region... More>>




High Commissioner For Human Rights: Michelle Bachelet’s Official Visit To China
Good evening and thank you all for joining me here today. This press conference has to be virtual, given the COVID-19 restrictions in place. But I hope this means that those of you who may otherwise not have been able to travel... More>>


UN News: Monkeypox Outbreak Can Still Be Contained, Insists UN Health Agency
The monkeypox outbreak that has been reported in 16 countries and several regions of the world can still be contained and the overall risk of transmission is low, the UN health agency said on Tuesday...
More>>


Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 