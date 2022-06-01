Second Pacific Regional Aviation Ministers Meeting Confirmed For 22 June 2022

The second Regional Aviation Ministers Meeting (RAMM2) has been confirmed to be hosted virtually on 22 June 2022 (Cook Islands time) by the Government of the Cook Islands at a Pacific senior aviation officials meeting on 25 May.

RAMM2 is the follow up to the first Regional Aviation Ministers Meeting (RAMM1) in 2021, which was successfully convened by the Government of Papua New Guinea, after a gap of two decades.

Pacific Aviation Ministers at RAMM2 will consider progress on the implementation of the Port Moresby Declaration on Aviation Safety and Security. The Port Moresby Declaration was endorsed at RAMM1 to advance significant regional aviation reforms to ensure there is a safe, sustainable, and robust regional aviation system to benefit the Pacific.

“The first Regional Aviation Ministers Meeting also endorsed the Framework for Aviation in the Pacific as the catalyst to advance aviation regional development in the Pacific,” said aviation officials meeting Chair, Mr. John Hosking, Secretary for Transport in the Cook Islands.

“Amending the Pacific’s aviation treaty, developing a regional aviation strategy, enhancing a regional aviation organisation, and considering the impact of COVID-19 on regional aviation were the four key RAMM1 deliverables identified by Ministers.”

“I am pleased to report significant regional progress has been achieved on all four strategic actions, and we are ready to present our joint efforts to Ministers for their consideration at RAMM2,” said Mr. Hosking.

Regional engagement

Led by the Pacific Aviation Safety Office (PASO), as the RAMM Secretariat, senior aviation officials throughout the region are making significant progress on RAMM1 strategic actions as RAMM2 preparations are being finalised.

Incorporating widespread consultation with officials from 15 Pacific States and key regional stakeholders, including the Pacific Island Forum Secretariat (PIFS), the Pacific Regional Infrastructure Facility (PRIF), and the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO), key documents will be presented to Aviation Ministers for consideration at RAMM2.

“Officials from Australia, Cook Islands, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu have contributed to the RAMM deliverables through a series of Pacific aviation officials’ meetings, workshops, and one-on-one consultations,” said Mr. Hosking.

Through this engagement process, Pacific States have conveyed appreciation to the New Zealand Government, World Bank, and the PRIF for their financial support to progress the RAMM strategic actions.

Amending the Pacific Island Civil Aviation Safety and Security Treaty

Aviation officials have unanimously agreed to present proposed amendments to the

Pacific Islands Civil Aviation Safety and Security Treaty

(PICASST) at RAMM2 for Ministerial consideration.

This follows an extensive regional PICASST consultation process with Pacific States led by PASO in recent months.

It is anticipated that the revised PICASST will be tabled for consideration at the next Pacific Island Forums Leaders meeting.

Pacific Regional Aviation Strategy

The direction of the new 10-year Regional Aviation Strategy, which will support the development of aviation in the Pacific, has received widespread regional support from senior aviation officials and a progress report will be presented for Ministerial consideration at RAMM2.

As the RAMM Secretariat, PASO has engaged IOS Partners to develop the strategy in consultation with Pacific Island States, airlines, airport authorities, and the tourism sector.

The development of the Pacific’s Regional Aviation Strategy will also be informed by wider aviation processes, including the 41st International Civil Aviation Organization Assembly in late September, and it is anticipated that the strategy will be completed by the end of 2022.

“Aviation safety and security compliance and oversight is of strategic importance to the region because of its implications for sustainable economic development and the connectivity of the Blue Pacific,” said Mr. Hosking.

“To support a collaborative and uniform approach to improving aviation in the Pacific, the Regional Aviation Strategy is examining the regional legislative framework, the audit and inspection programme, strategic training and human resource development, regional governance engagement and coordination, and sustainable economic development.”

Through the regional consultation process, the importance of environmental protection and the inclusion of the impacts of climate change emerged as another key area to be addressed in the strategy.

“Climate change is a global concern and if we are to progress aviation in our region, we must recognise it cannot be at the expense of our environment,” said Mr. Hosking.

