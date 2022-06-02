Comment By UN High Commissioner For Human Rights Michelle Bachelet On Adoption Of Law Abolishing Death Penalty In CAR

GENEVA (1 June 2022) - I commend the adoption of a law in the Central African Republic abolishing the death penalty and encourage President Faustin-Archange Touadéra to promulgate it. The death penalty is incompatible with fundamental tenets of human rights and dignity.

Once the law enters into force, the CAR will become the 24th African State to abolish the death penalty, further bolstering the global trend towards universal abolition thus contributing to the enhancement and development of human rights. Some 170 States have so far abolished or introduced moratoria against the death penalty either in law or in practice.

The CAR itself has maintained a de facto moratorium since 1981.

My Office will continue to support the CAR in its efforts towards full abolition, including by supporting ratification and implementation of the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights on the abolition of the death penalty.

