Disposable Cups Market Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.7% By 2031

Disposable cups market is estimated to register high growth with the overall valuation forecast to reach US$ 10.6 Bn in 2021. FMI also has projected disposable cups demand to increase at 5.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Future Market Insights (FMI) sees this as an attractive prospect for the sales of disposable cups. Consumer preference for eating out had the demand for on-the-go or take-away beverages exploding. Driven by this, the overall disposable cups sales are expected to total US$ 10.6 Bn in 2021.

Today’s lifestyle has become expeditious and consumers are always on the go. As a cost-effective and convenient options disposable cups come handy as they take a sip into their favorite beverages while running for daily errands.

Disposable Cups Market Landscape

“With the rising preference for dining out, the popularity of on-the-go beverages and growing awareness about eco-friendly packaging solutions will fuel the demand for disposable cups. Also the expansion of foodservice chains, hypermarkets, and quick-service restaurants will boost sales opportunities in the disposable cups market,” says FMI analyst.

Exponential growth of online food ordering also will create opportunities for sales of disposable cups. Foodservice providers prefer disposable cup because they are tamper-proof and keep beverages safe from contamination during transportation. Plastic disposable takeaway cups are economical, solid, and insulation can extend both the hot and cold liquids delivery time.

Additionally, disposable cups with lids and straw slots are easier for quick delivery without the fear of leakage and pouring. Disposable cups do not require much storage space and are extremely easy to carry during transportation and serving.

Food service providers choose paper or disposable plastic cups over glass because they are unbreakable, time-saving, and easy to clean. Therefore, many fast food joints, cafeterias, and food malls opt for disposable cups as a reliable, safe, and convenient packaging solution to offer quickest delivery to the customers.

Key Takeaways from Disposable Cups Market

The less than 250 ml disposable cups are smaller in size and are easily disposable, biodegradable, and recyclable. These cups will hold a market share of 51.1% by 2031.

Paper is the most preferred material type and will account for 48.6% of market share by 2031.

The beverages segment of disposable cups is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment, accounting for a share of 71.7% during the forecast period due to the rising demand for ready-to-drink beverages.

Among end users, the food retail sector will account for a share of 60.7% in the market by 2031.

Across the globe, Asia Pacific has emerged as the fast-growing market. It is estimated to showcase a CAGR of over 6-7% through the forecast period.

Demand for Innovation and Sustainable Packaging to Drive Sales

Innovation is crucial as it helps companies make deeper inroads in the market, creating better opportunities for customers.For instance,

On 4th December 2020, the Acre launched ButterflyCup, the world’s most environmentally friendly disposable cup. The ButterflyCup contains no plastic laminates, and it is designed as an all-in-one eliminating the need for a plastic lid. The printing on these cups is done with plant-based ink, and it can be recycled along with the cardboard in recycle bin or composted at home as ordinary paper. Hence, the ButterflyCup has been designed as a sustainable solution to the plastic waste crisis.

Therefore, innovation and sustainability will enhance the disposable cups market.

Plastic Ban across Regions Creating Growth Opportunities

Single-use plastic consumes valuable natural resources for production, pollutes the environment, and harms wildlife and flora and, fauna. Many countries have banned single-use plastics due to the enormous plastic litter in the landfills and sea.

According to Oceana Organization, around 15 million metric tons of plastic waste is thrown into the ocean every year, which generates about two trucks of plastic garbage entering the ocean every minute. The U.S. creates a significant plastic waste than any other country. As plastic production is growing at a rapid rate, there can be devastating consequences.

The items made from expanded polystyrene are no longer sold and banned in Europe. The new law called Single-use-Plastics (SUP) aims to prevent and reduce the impact of plastic products on the aquatic environment and human health. The directive is transposed into national law and applied from 3rd July 2021; any country that does not follow these obligations will be fined. Many countries are restricting single-use plastics; thus, hampering the growth of the disposable cups market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Disposable Cups Market

The disposable cups are the safest, secure, and hygienic packaging favoured during the pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected people drastically. To prevent and control the virus spread hospitals, quarantine centres, and shelter homes have utilized one-time use disposable cups for serving food and beverages to the patients and caretakers.

Disposable cups are quickly discarded, recycled; hence the chances of virus spread can be avoided. Furthermore, disposable cups are also used by foodservice providers as the most economical, easy to carry, and dispose of option, which also caters to concerns pertaining to the health and wellness among consumers.

Disposable Cups Market by CategoryBy Material Type:

Paper

Plastic

Foam

By Capacity:

Less than 250 ml

250 to 750 ml

Above 750 ml

By Application:

Food

Beverages

By End User:

Food Serve

Food Retail

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

