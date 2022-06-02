World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Robotic Lawn Mower Market Is Anticipated To Progress Steadily At A CAGR Of Over 11.5% End Of 2031

Thursday, 2 June 2022, 7:07 pm
Press Release: Future Market Insights

According to FMI’s recent market study, the robotic lawn mower market is projected to progress at a high CAGR of 11.5% and reach a valuation of US$ 2 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2021-2031). Some of the leading robotic lawn mower are focusing on mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in market, further enhancing their product portfolio.

In terms of segmental analysis, the sales of robotic lawn mowers are expected to remain concentrated to residential end use; nevertheless, sales in the commercial segment are projected to witness hefty growth over the coming years.

E-Commerce growth across the globe squarely proliferates a robust outlook for manufacturers to sell their robotic lawn mowers through online channels/retail partners such as Amazon, e-bay, Alibaba, The Home Depot, etc.

Request For a Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9331

Key Takeaways of Robotic Lawn Mower Market Study

Rising dependency on automation in the commercial sector to decrease operating costs and increasing adoption of domestic robots for residential applications are major factors estimated to drive the growth of the robotic lawn mower market during the forecast period.

Demand in the Europe-based consumer market has grown rapidly in recent years, and still shows a substantial growth opportunity, as the robotic lawn mower market in the region is far from saturation.

GPS and Bluetooth-enabled robotic lawn mowers and wireless mobile devices are potential investment options for manufacturers. Multiple voice interaction is also being provided in upcoming connected robotic lawn mowers.

“There is significant potential in the long-run as far as robotic lawn mowers are concerned for lawns in commercial areas, sports fields, hotels, and parks. Thus, companies in the market are positioning themselves to enter the professional/commercial market where requirements for technology and reliability are even higher

Robotic Lawn Mower Market : Competitive Landscape

The global robotic lawn mower market is significantly consolidated, with a few players holding a prominent share of nearly 50% in the market space.

Some of the key players operating in the global robotic lawn mower market are Husqvarna AB, MTD Products, STIGA S.p.A., KYODO CO., LTD., and Robert Bosch GmbH, among others.

Moreover, to win over market imponderables and shakeouts, manufacturers such as Husqvarna, MTD, and Honda are expanding their geographic reach to South East Asia & Pacific.

Ask As Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-9331

Find More Valuable Insights on Robotic Lawn Mower Market

FMI, in its new research report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global robotic lawn mower market, presenting forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The report reveals insights on the robotic lawn mower market, and covers market dynamics, market share analysis, pricing analysis, and channel partners involved in the robotic lawn mower market value chain.

Readers can also find key trends and market growth scenarios based on working area, end use, sales channel, and regions such as North America, LAMEA, South East Asia & Pacific, and Europe.

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Industrial Automation Market Insights Landscape:

Water Treatment System MarketWater treatment market stood at US$ 66,094 Mn in 2022 and is slated to increase at a CAGR of 6.8% to reach a valuation of US$ 111,922 Mn by the end of their forecast period

Elevator and Escalator Market:  Global elevator and escalator consumption is anticipated to increase at a 4.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

Facility Management Services Market: Facility management services market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, from US$ 42.2 billion in 2021 to US$ 76.3 billion in 2026

Industrial PC Market : During the assessment period, the global Industrial PC Market is expected to register a robust CAGR of 6%, from US$ 5 Bn in 2021 to US$ 9.4 Bn in 2032

Industrial Cybersecurity Market : The industrial cybersecurity market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2022 – 2032)

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/robotic-lawn-mower-market  

LinkedInTwitterBlogs

© Scoop Media

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and has its global delivery center in India. In addition to these, FMI also carries out business development and client engagement through its US and UK offices.

Contact Future Market Insights

 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN News: Monkeypox Transmission May Have Gone Undetected ‘For Some Time’
Thirty non-endemic countries have reported more than 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday...
More>>



Niue: Continues Relations With The People’s Republic Of China
Niue’s Premier of Niue, Hon. Dalton Tagelagi spoke with His Excellency State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi as part of a meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs from across the Pacific region... More>>




High Commissioner For Human Rights: Michelle Bachelet’s Official Visit To China
Good evening and thank you all for joining me here today. This press conference has to be virtual, given the COVID-19 restrictions in place. But I hope this means that those of you who may otherwise not have been able to travel... More>>


Saudi Arabia: Death Penalty Against Juvenile Offender Amounts To Arbitrary Deprivation Of Life, Say UN Experts
UN human rights experts* today called on the Government of Saudi Arabia to immediately release Abdullah al-Howaiti and quash the death penalty against him for crimes he allegedly committed as a child... More>>


Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 