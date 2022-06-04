World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Niue Says All Crew Safely Off Grounded Taiwanese Fishing Vessel

Saturday, 4 June 2022, 11:18 am
Press Release: Government Of Niue

All 11 Crew of FV CHUAN I SHIN Transferred Safely to Sister Taiwanese Fishing Vessel

Alofi, Niue – 3 June 2022 – The Government of Niue (GON) today says that all 11 crew of the grounded fishing vessel, the FV CHUAN I SHIN at Beveridge Reef, have been transferred safely to a sister Taiwanese fishing vessel.

The Royal New Zealand Air Force Hercules C-130 was able to take imagery of the grounded fishing vessel on Beveridge Reef. The Royal New Zealand Air Force Hercules C-130 has now returned back to New Zealand.

An image of the FV CHUAN I SHIN grounded on Beveridge Reef

Gaylene Tasmania, Niue’s acting Secretary of Government says a Tongan naval patrol vessel is making its way to Niue and is expected to arrive today at 1 pm.

“Once in Niue the Tongan naval patrol vessel will make its way to the FV CHUAN I SHIN at Beveridge Reef which is approximately 125 nautical miles or two hours journey south-east of Niue. Niuean officials will also be on the Tongan vessel and the purpose will be to carry out a full assessment to see the state of the FV CHUAN I SHIN and if there has been any damage to the Beveridge Reef,” says Tasmania.

The Government of Niue is thankful for the assistance from New Zealand’s Royal Air Force, Rescue Coordination Centre and National Maritime Coordination Centre is coordinating the rescue.

Tasmania adds that now that the search and rescue of the 11 crew is complete, the next stage of the operation moves to assessment and management of the wreck and salvage.

