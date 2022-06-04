World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Stockholm+50 Issues Call For Urgent Environmental And Economic Transformation

Saturday, 4 June 2022, 11:20 am
Press Release: UN News

The Stockholm+50 environment conference came to a close on Friday with a call for real commitments to urgently address global environmental concerns, and for a just transition to sustainable economies, that work for all.

"We came to Stockholm 50 years after the UN Conference on the Human Environment knowing that something must change. Knowing that, if we do not change, the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste, will only accelerate," said Inger Andersen, Secretary-General of Stockholm+50, and Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

The UNEP chief urged the participants to “take forward this energy, this commitment to action, to shape our world.”

Shaping tomorrow

General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid reminded that the policies we implement today “will shape the world we live in tomorrow”.

Governments and the private sector have an important role to play in rethinking strategies to target structural barriers that have hindered women’s participation in labour forces, he said.

“The workplace of the future must be rooted in equity and free of discrimination and harmful stereotypes about women’s skills, work ethic, leadership abilities or intellect.”

Success means instilling gender equity practices embodied in legal protections, robust enforcement mechanisms, and deep structural and cultural change, he added.

Mr. Shahid urged everyone to discuss constructively “how we can secure not only a more gender equal recovery – but a gender equal world.

Goal: Healthy planet

The two-day international meeting concluded with a statement from co-hosts Sweden and Kenya, which recommended placing human well-being at the centre of a healthy planet and prosperity for all; recognizing and implementing the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment; adopting systemwide changes in the way our current economic system works, and accelerate transformations of high impact sectors.

“We believe that we have – collectively – mobilized and used the potential of this meeting. We now have a blueprint of acceleration to take further,” said Sweden’s Minister for Climate and the Environment, Annika Strandhäll.

Stockholm+50 has been a milestone on our path towards a healthy planet for all, leaving no one behind.”

Rebuild for future generations

Stockholm+50 featured four plenary sessions in which leaders made calls for bold environmental action to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Three Leadership Dialogues, hundreds of side events, associated events and webinars and a series of regional multi-stakeholder consultations in the run-up to the meeting, enabled thousands of people around the world to engage in discussions and put forward their views.

“The variety of voices and bold messages that have emerged from these two days demonstrate a genuine wish to live up to the potential of this meeting and build a future for our children and grandchildren on this, our only planet,” said Keriako Tobiko, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for the Environment.

We didn’t just come here to commemorate, but to build forward and better, based on the steps taken since 1972.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Somalia: 'Dire And Grim’ Drought, Impacting More Than 7 Million
Accompanying Somalia’s newly-appointed drought envoy on his first field visit, the United Nations’ top humanitarian official for the Horn of Africa country warned on Tuesday of the devastating outlook for millions of affected Somalis, amidst heightened risks of famine... More>>


UN News: Monkeypox Transmission May Have Gone Undetected ‘For Some Time’
Thirty non-endemic countries have reported more than 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday...
More>>



Niue: Continues Relations With The People’s Republic Of China
Niue’s Premier of Niue, Hon. Dalton Tagelagi spoke with His Excellency State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi as part of a meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs from across the Pacific region... More>>


Saudi Arabia: Death Penalty Against Juvenile Offender Amounts To Arbitrary Deprivation Of Life, Say UN Experts
UN human rights experts* today called on the Government of Saudi Arabia to immediately release Abdullah al-Howaiti and quash the death penalty against him for crimes he allegedly committed as a child... More>>


Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 