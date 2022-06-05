World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market Is Projected To Surpass US$ 83 Bn By The End Of 2030

Sunday, 5 June 2022, 5:45 am
Press Release: Future Market Insights

The global pharmaceutical plastic packaging market will reflect steady growth, supported by a surge in sales of pharmaceutical products to manage the coronavirus pandemic and a wide number of other chronic ailments.

Plastic packaging is increasingly being used on account of superior barrier properties. According to Future Market Insights, the global pharmaceutical plastic packaging market is projected to surpass US$ 83 Bn by the end of 2030.

Pharmaceutical plastic packaging is highly sought-after for superior barrier characteristics. In addition, resistance to breakage, leaks and corrosion, and high compatibility with modern printing technologies make plastics a favorable option for drug manufacturers.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12419

The market for pharmaceutical plastic packaging is witnessing a promising growth owing to efforts by manufacturers towards the incorporation of anti-counterfeiting technologies such as QR codes, and nanomaterials, along with sustainability initiatives including bio-based plastics, and recycled plastics.

The integration of smart-packaging technologies to improve patient compliance, and to prevent unauthorized access will also support market growth.

Rising demand for medication, particularly in developing countries, the vast population of geriatrics, issues of antimicrobial resistance, and stricter rules associated to medical safety and the environment are major influencers in the market.

However, manufacturers continue to be challenged by factors such as poor ductility and heat resistance, potential risk of instability and interactions between, pharmaceutical formulations and the container. Also, plastic packaging does not provide high clarity levels, which can be an issue in terms of inspections.

Key Takeaways

  1. Rigid plastic packaging products are gaining traction in the pharmaceutical sector owing to better protective and recyclability characteristics.
  2. Prefilled syringes and cartridges are displaying strong growth owing to simplicity of use and better accuracy in dosage.
  3. Innovations in tamper evident and child resistant designs support adoption rates.
  4. North America and East Asia are prominent regional markets for pharmaceutical plastic packaging.

“In the near future, pharma plastic packaging will transition towards sustainable material options for design and production. Efforts to minimize plastic waste will bolster use of polyethene terephthalate (PET), which can be easily recycled,” says the FMI analyst

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-12419

Covid-19 Impact on Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic will have significant influence on the pharmaceutical plastic packaging industry. The outbreak has revealed faults in supply chains, and will force market players to optimize strategies, minimizing vulnerabilities. In addition, restrictions on international trade will generate opportunities for local suppliers.

Also, the pandemic is expected to result in a surge of demand for antiviral and antimicrobial properties to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission through packaging services.

Ampoules and vials in particular are likely to gain investments. Blister packs and trays will find lucrative opportunities. On the other hand, sustainability initiatives will lose priority, while automation and robotics in production processes will gain traction.

Who is Winning?

In a new report, FMI has studied the strategies deployed by major companies participating in the pharmaceutical plastic packaging market. Market leaders have been pushing for strategic expansions of production capabilities with the deployment of new facilities or the expansion of existing ones. The expansion strategy also focuses on bolstering geographic penetration in emerging economies to leverage operational cost benefits.

Some of the participants operating in the contact tracing applications market include

  • Gerresheimer AG,
  • Schott AG,
  • Alpha Packaging Holdings Inc.,
  • Klockner Pentaplast Group,
  • Amcor plc,
  • Berry Global Inc.,
  • Becton Dickinson and Company,
  • Parekhplast India Ltd.,
  • West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.,
  • Wipak Group,
  • Mondi plc,
  • Sealed Air Corporation, and
  • Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH.

Key Segments Covered in Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Industry Research

By Product:

  • Plastic Bottles
  • Caps & Closures
  • Pre-Fillable Inhalers
  • Pre-Fillable Syringes
  • Ampoules & Vials
  • Blister Packs
  • Bags & Pouches
  • Jars & Canisters
  • Cartridges

By Packaging Type:

  • Primary
  • Secondary
  • Tertiary

By Drug Delivery Mode:

  • Oral Drug Delivery Packaging
  • Injectable Packaging
  • Topical Drug Delivery Packaging
  • Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging
  • Transdermal Drug Delivery Packaging
  • Ocular Drug Delivery Packaging
  • Nasal Drug Delivery Packaging
  • Other

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-12419

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Packaging

Box and Carton Overwrapping Machines Market- The global box and carton overwrapping machines market is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 1.1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% during the assessment period from 2022 to 2028.

Stretch Wrappers Market - The global stretch wrappers market is all set to witness a linearly progressive simulation, reaching US$ 710.4 Mn by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market - The anti-counterfeit packaging market is estimated to reach US$ 137.4 Bn in 2022. With demand growing at a robust 11.9% CAGR, the market valuation will reach US$ 422.8 Bn by 2032.

About Us 

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Contact Us
Unit No: 1602-006
Jumeirah Bay 2
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A
Jumeirah Lakes TowersDubai
United Arab Emirates

LinkedInTwitterBlogs 

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pharmaceutical-plastic-packaging-market

© Scoop Media

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and has its global delivery center in India. In addition to these, FMI also carries out business development and client engagement through its US and UK offices.

Contact Future Market Insights

 
 
 
